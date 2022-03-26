Kaley Cuoco’s Tumble in Heels Is All Too Relatable

Ahead of W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party, Kaley Cuoco nearly took a spill while modeling her look on TikTok.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 26, 2022 6:05 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetDolce & GabbanaKaley CuocoBrad GoreskiCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Kaley Cuoco - 2019 Golden Globe Awards Glambot

Kaley Cuoco may be a regular show-stopper on the red carpet, but even this fashionista has her awkward moments.

In a hilarious TikTok video, posted by her stylist Brad Goreski on March 25, The Big Bang Theory alum star attempts to model a heavily embellished Dolce & Gabbana mini-dress dress styled with sky-high chunky platform sandals by Le Silla.

As Kaley confidentially struts her stuff outside on a patio, she steps on a grass section and rolls her ankle, causing her to wobble and nearly fall.

"I just almost died," she said as she laughs hysterically.

Poking fun at Kaley's tumble, the former Fashion Police host cheekily captioned his post, "I can walk better in heels."

The video was taken before the 36-year-old actress hit up W Magazine's annual Best Performances Party held at the chic Hollywood bistro Gigi's ahead of the 2022 Oscars, which are set to take to place Sunday, March 27. She completed her look with a bold berry-colored lip and retro updo.

photos
Kaley Cuoco's Best Roles

Back in September, Kaley was among the best dressed at the 2021 Emmy Awards, wearing a custom Vera Wang gown in a bright sunshine hue, styled with matching Le Silla sandals bling courtesy of De Beers.

And more red carpet styles from the newly single star are expected as the second season of her hit series The Flight Attendant premieres on HBO Max on April 21.

For her powerhouse performance in the first season, Kaley received nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Critics' Choice Awards.

Keep scrolling to take a look back on some of Kaley's best red carpet looks.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Hawkins' Death Under Investigation in Colombia

2
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Is Married: See Her Wedding

3

Why Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Putting on the Neon

At the 2021 Emmys Awards, Kaley popped in a custom Vera Wang neon-yellow gown styled with matching Le Silla sandals and De Beers jewels.

Brad Goreski
Belle of the Ball

The star celebrated the 2021 Golden Globes virtually in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gray tulle gown styled with Harry Winston diamonds.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Putting on the Glitz

At the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards, Kaley opted for a long-sleeved black sequined J. Mendel dress, Brian Atwood heels and Anita Ko jewels..

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Black and White

The actress went for a black and white and chic all over look at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party in 2019, wearing a strapless tea length dress with a tulip skirt by Monique Lhullier. She finished the ensemble with diamonds by Effy Jewelry and crystal studded sandals.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
In Style

The star wore a romantic black lacy Dior look to the 2019 InStyle Awards.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dare to Bare

The actress worked a sexy lingerie-inspired black lace J Mendel dress at a 2018 Hilarity for Charity event in Los Angeles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sheer Perfection

The star flashed some skin at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards wearing a semi-sheer, sparkling J. Mendel dress with Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ethereal

The Flight Attendant star wore a whimsical Marchesa Spring 2017 gown featuring an ombre blue and pink tulle skirt and train to the 2017 SAG Awards.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle
All That Glitters

Kaley hit the red carpet in a sparkling Tommy Hilfiger gown with a plunging neckline at a 2017 Golden Globes after-party.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for InStyle
Red Hot

Kaley sizzled on the red carpet at a 2016 Golden Globes after-party in a slinky red dress by Christian Siriano, complete with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Red Light Management
Feeling Fierce

For the 2016 Grammys, Kaley skipped the conventional gown and went for a bedazzled jumpsuit by Naeem Khan.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Terrific in Tulle

Alongside her then husband, Ryan Sweeting, Kaley arrived to the 2014 Emmy Awards in a sweet red Monique Lhuillier dress with a pink embroidered pattern.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Va-Va-Voom!

At the 2013 Emmy Awards, the blond beauty stunned in a Vera Wang plum strapless A-line ball gown featuring a sheer bodice boning detail and leaf-pleated tulle skirt accented by organza scalloping. She completed the look with a matching Jimmy Choo Cayla clutch.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Stunning in Sparkles

At the 2013 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the blonde went opted for black beaded Monique Lhuillier Fall 2012 dress with a cut-out at the waist featured the designer's signature leather waistband.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pink Perfection

How sweet is this? The comedy star went for a cotton-candy pink frock by Christian Siriano at the 2013 People's Choice Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Mint Maven

The funnylady looked fresh in a minty green Romona Keveza gown at the 2012 SAG Awards.

KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com
Golden Girl

Anything but mellow yellow! The glam actress shines in an Angel Sanchez gown at the 2012 Emmys.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not-So-Basic Black

Looking perfectly polished, the actress rocked a one-shoulder Romona Keveza dress at the 2011 Emmys.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Golden Girl

Kaley lit up the red carpet at the 2009 Emmys in a glittery gold halter gown.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Hawkins' Death Under Investigation in Colombia

2
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Is Married: See Her Wedding

3

Why Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music

4
Exclusive

Craig Conover Opens Up About Former Adderall Addiction & Ex Naomie

5

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dead at 50