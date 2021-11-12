Why the New Addition to the Flight Attendant Season 2 Cast Looks So Familiar

Watch : How to Get Kaley Cuoco's Fierce Red Carpet Look

Fasten your seatbelts, because this HBO Max series is ready to take flight with a new recurring guest star.

That's right, Alanna Ubach is joining The Flight Attendant for season two of the series. Deadline announced the new addition to the crew on Nov. 11, and revealed that Ubach will be appearing in the new season, which is currently in production. Ubach joins the season alongside returning regulars Kaley Cuoco, Griffin Matthews, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, and Deniz Akdeniz and new series stars Callie Hernandez, Mo McRae and JJ Soria.

Per the publication, Ubach will play "Carol Atkinson, also known as Black Market Carol, a perfectly groomed, icy flight attendant who is not a fan of Cassie."

If you feel like you recognize Ubach from somewhere, that's probably because the actress has been in several hit films and shows. Prior to joining the HBO Max series created by Steve Yockey, Ubach played Suze Howard in Euphoria, Isabel Villalobos in Meet the Fockers, Mama Imelda in Disney Pixar's Coco, Fox personality Jeanine Pirro in Bombshell and Elle Wood's friend Serena McGuire in Legally Blonde.