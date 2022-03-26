Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% on Fresh, It Cosmetics, The Ordinary & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora and Kohl's shoppers can get 50% off these products from Fresh, It Cosmetics, The Ordinary, and Sephora Collection.
It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Illumination SPF 50+
This is just like the iconic It Cosmetics CC cream except that it's much more illuminating with light-reflecting pigments. This one product does the job of a foundation, a brightening color corrector, makeup primer, hydrating serum, a serum concealer, and more. The cream enhances elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and locks in moisture, according to the brand.
This product has 71.4K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper writing, "I've used It cosmetics foundation spf 50 for years, and it never disappoints, Living in California I need a good foundation with uva and uvb protection, It cosmetics foundation has all that and more! Keep up the good work."
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Oil-Infused Serum
This toner gives your skin a dewy appearance, cleans what your cleanser may have left behind and delivers some hydration. This toner has 47K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A fan of the toner said, "I'm in love with this product! My skin feels like it holds onto moisture for longer, it feels firmer and I notice that it improves the redness from my food allergy related irritation/breakouts! Been using it morning and night for a couple weeks now. This is a game changer in my routine."
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser
This cleanser has a soap-free formula designed to be gentle enough to use every day without drying out your skin. This cleanser removes dirt, oil, and makeup while it moisturizing the skin. This product has 101.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A fan of the cleanser shared, "I try a lot of cleansers and this is the only one I keep coming back to. It's perfect for melting away sunscreen and makeup similar to a cleansing balm. The squalene feels so luxurious. Perfect at night for layering with glycolic acid or retinol."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."