Hurry! Therabody Put Their Best-Selling Theraguns On Sale For Up to $150 Off for a Limited Time Only

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're dedicating more time to fitness now that spring is here or you could use some relief from daily aches and pains, you might benefit from having a Theragun in your life. While it can be a pretty big investment, Therabody just put four of their best-selling devices on sale for up to $150 off. There's no better time to shop!
If you aren't already familiar with Theragun, it's an elite handheld massage gun that professional athletes and celebrities use to relieve muscle tension. Unlike other massagers on the market, the brand claims these smart percussive therapy devices go about 60% deeper into the muscle than average massagers. They're also designed to be easy to hold, easy to use and can reach spots that others can't.
Each model offers something different, and you don't even have to be a professional athlete to reap the benefits. If you're someone who gets shoulder stiffness from sitting at your desk all day, a Theragun would be perfect for you. Now that many of us are heading back to the office, getting the more budget-friendly Theragun Prime or Theragun Mini may be something you want to consider. Right now, both models are on sale for up $50 off.
If you or someone you know could benefit from having a Theragun in their life, don't hesitate to shop now. The sale is on for a limited time only. Scroll on to learn more and shop.
Theragun PRO
The Theragun Pro is a top of the line deep muscle treatment that helps to release stress and tension in the muscles, assist with muscle recovery and soothe discomfort. According to Therabody, this model is especially suited for athletes but can be used by anyone. Reviewers who've tried this model speak highly of it. In fact, one wrote, "Life changing! I'm a 9-1-1 dispatcher, and the relief this gun brings to my neck and shoulders is incredible! It has saved us tons of money in chiropractic bills, and has helped to enhance the athletes in our family. 10/10 recommend!" It's usually $600, but you can snag this for under $450.
Theragun Elite
The Theragun Elite is quieter than any other massage device you've ever used, and was designed to work much better to relieve muscle soreness. It has a 120-minute battery life, comes with five speeds and can be controlled via Bluetooth. One reviewer said it has a lot of power for a small machine, it's easy to store and works wonders on achy muscles. During Therabody's spring 2022 sale, you can get it for $50 off.
Theragun Prime
If you want a premium, high-quality handheld massager and you're new to percussive therapy, the Theragun Prime is a great option for you. It can help soothe everyday aches and pains, and it's on sale for $249.
One reviewer wrote, "I use this religiously before and after a workout session. The app that works together with the device via bluetooth is a great feature as it controls the speed and has a menu full of recovery options and shows you exactly where to apply the pressure using which pad. Great budget option from Therabody. Highly recommend it and worth the money."
Theragun Mini
Looking for something you can take on-the-go? The Theragun Mini may be for you. It's compact, yet still powerful and will help ease muscle aches and pains. One reviewer said the Mini deliver "max efficiency" while another said they've tried other massagers and nothing compares to this. You can get it in four colors including red and black. Right now, it's on sale for just $159.
Looking to score more great deals this weekend? Be sure to check out these 15 hidden gems in Lululemon's sale section.