Pete Davidson Embraces Luxury Streetwear Style During Shopping Trip in Los Angeles

Pete Davidson is keeping up with the Kardashians and the latest fashion trends.

In an Instagram photo shared on March 24, Pete posed at Gentry Garb's Los Angeles store after doing a bit of shopping. In the picture, the Saturday Night Live star flashed a peace sign while rocking a flannel, a graphic tee, blue shorts and Nike sneakers next to a shopping bag.

The men's clothing store—which specializes in luxury streetwear—has also been visited by rappers PnB Rock, Soulja Boy and more stars, according to its Instagram.

It sounds like Pete picked up some streetwear items and relationship advice during his visit. Gentry Garb's account captioned the moment, "Big shout out to Pete Davidson for coming thru to #shop we told bruh don't worry about Ye! #deeperthanclothing," referring to his recent online exchanges with girlfriend Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West.

The move to elevate his wardrobe might be a page taken out of Kim's stylebook, as the style icon has been rocking fashion-forward looks by Balenciaga as of late.