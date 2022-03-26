Olivia Rodrigo Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back the Mini Dress

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo's Mom "Not Very Happy" About New Tattoo

Olivia Rodrigo is full speed ahead.

The "drivers license" artist has not slowed down after taking both the music and fashion worlds by storm over the last year.

Following the release of her smash debut single, Olivia dropped her No. 1 album SOUR, rocked the Met Gala red carpet in a sheer YSL number and then scored seven Grammy nominations ahead of the 2022 ceremony.

This week, it was another rollercoaster ride for the 19-year-old singer-turned-trendsetter. Olivia earned multiple awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, debuted matching tattoos with her besties on March 23 and then celebrated the premiere of her Disney+ movie on March 24. (We're tired just thinking about it.)

While fans can catch a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes songwriting process in the Coming Home 2 U movie, we also need to take a minute to talk about her style serves.

During her whirlwind week, she showed us exactly how to nail the perfect Y2K punk look. In addition to bringing butterfly clips back in style, she's reviving the mini skirt trend like no one's business, wearing a strapless purple Versace mini dress and a pink-bowed short pink number from FANCí on the red carpet in recent days.