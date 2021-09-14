2021 Met Gala

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
How to Wear the Met Gala 2021 Trends IRL

Not everyone can go to the Met Gala, but you can rock this year's most memorable trends on a daily basis without breaking the bank!

By Emily Spain Sep 14, 2021
If you're like us, you probably have a fashion hangover this morning. Between New York Fashion Week, the MTV VMAs and the Met Gala last night, we simply cannot look at our wardrobe the same way. For the first time in maybe a year, we feel more inspired than ever to ditch our emotional support sweatpants. 

To no one's surprise, this year's Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to jaw-dropping looks. The theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so lots of red, white and blue was to be expected. But not all designers and stars took the assignment literally. But hey, that's what the Met Gala is all about!

Since we are feeling inspired to start dressing up again, we rounded up six fashion trends that dominated the Met steps that you can wear in real life. Below, our guide to Met Gala-worthy looks for grocery store trips, the office, date night and other everyday occasions!

Getty Images; Shutterstock

Statement Reds

Megan FoxKarlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski's looks were red hot! Insert a dozen fire emojis here because that's all we have to say.

Sundress Noelly Dress

Dress this sparkling frock up with some strappy heels or keep it casual with a denim jacket and sneakers.

$157
$103
Revolve

SheIn Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Ruffle Blouse

Show off some shoulder with this bold red blouse! Perfect for date night or a GNO.

$32
Amazon

Get the Party Going Red Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress

This dress is sure to get you tons of fire and heart eye emojis on your Instagram.

$58
Lulus
Getty Images

Old Hollywood Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Yara Shahidi took us back in time with their old Hollywood glamour ensembles. They didn't just show up to the Met; they served, delivered and inspired!

Unique Vintage 1920s Black Beaded Fringe Sleeve Nadine Flapper Dress

Flapper dress but make it modern! This stunning piece is perfect for a Great Gatsby-themed party, Halloween or a fancy occasion.

$78
Unique Vintage

ZCSIA Women's Long Sleeve Wrap V-Neck Cross Front Knitted Pullover

The neckline on Billie Eilish's dress was *chef's kiss*! This sweater offers a similar look for the colder months. 

$20
Amazon

Classic Custom Sheer Rushed Tulle Lycra Gloves by KerryParkerStore

We saw tons of stars rep gloves last night and it's a trend we are willing to take a chance on. Yara Shahidi proved you can rock them in modern times and not look like a grandma. We love this sheer style!

$52
Etsy
Getty Images

Feeling Blue

Tracee Ellis Ross, Amanda Gorman and Lupita Nyong'o stunned in vibrant blue gowns, and we are obsessed with each of their looks! 

Grace Karin Women Off Shoulder Batwing Cape Slim Midi Dress

Did we just find the perfect dress for your next special event for only $26? Yes, yes we did. Plus, it comes in over a dozen hues.

$26
Amazon

Satin High Waisted Wide Leg Pants

These pants are everything! If you need a pop of color in your wardrobe, look no further.

$49
$25
Nasty Gal

A-Line Denim Mini Dress

We love a good denim dress, especially for fall. Although we can't get Lupita Nyong'o's exact denim masterpiece, you can get this one at Abercrombie & Fitch for only $69!

$69
Abercrombie & Fitch
Getty Images

Politically Chic

We knew we could count on our queen, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to deliver a political fashion statement last night. And she delivered with her "Tax the Rich" gown. Oh, and we can't forget Cara Delevingne and Carolyn B. Maloney's empowering fits!

Feminist T-Shirt

Show off your support for women everywhere with this t-shirt from Meena Harris' brand Phenomenal. They also sell tons of other cute styles that will help you take a stand in a fashionable way!

$35
Phenomenal

My Favorite Season is the Fall of the Patriarchy T- Shirt by ArdensApparel

Our favorite season is also "Fall of the Patriarchy!" This tee does the talking for you in a festive way.

$10
Etsy
Getty Images; Shutterstock

Nothing to Sheer Here

Stars like Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo and Zoe Kravitz left little to imagine with their sheer looks last night. If we had their bodies, we would do the same! Contrary to popular belief, you can rock the sheer trend on a daily basis without your grandma disowning you.

Summer Starry Tulle Dress by NeedlemeetsThreads

Okay, this sheer overlay dress has us starry-eyed! It can be styled so many ways, and you'll look like such a trendsetter every time.

$28
Etsy

Sheer Fishnet Metallic Top

Add a little sparkle and spice to any outfit with this sheer fishnet metallic top!

$19
SHEIN
Getty Images

Going for the Gold

Emma Chamberlain, Lil Nas X and Iman were literal shining stars during last night's festivities. Their jaw-dropping fits made us wonder why we don't wear gold more often. So, here we are trying to ignite a golden fashion revolution.

River Island Hybrid Satin Sleeve Knit Top in Gold

We love this luxe knit top! The sleeves are giving us life. Like how cute would this be for a holiday party?

$63
$22
ASOS

Sequin Ombré Duster

You're sure to turn a few heads with this metallic sequin duster!

$199
Boston Proper

Ready for more fashion inspo? Check out these comfy fall pieces your wardrobe needs.

