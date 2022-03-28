Oscars 2022: Emotional Will Smith Apologizes After Chris Rock Altercation

Watch : Demi Singleton Shares Will Smith's Advice at Oscars 2022

Will Smith is finally an Oscar winner.

The King Richard star won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' father during tonight's 2022 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

Smith was nominated against an impressive list of talents including Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...Boom!) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Smith got emotional during his acceptance speech and apologized after he shocked audiences and viewers by slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith earlier during the show.

"I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said with tears in his eyes. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me."