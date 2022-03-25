Katharine McPhee Is Selling Her Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million: Go Inside

Watch : Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

It looks like Katharine McPhee is hoping to make a smash on the real estate market.

The 38-year-old singer-actress, who shares 13-month-old son Rennie with husband David Foster, has listed her four-bedroom, four-bathroom home nestled in the Hollywood Hills for $2.675 million, E! News has learned. Standing at 3,527 square feet, the stunning Spanish-style residence is being sold as a turnkey property—meaning that they next buyer can immediately move in and kick back in the immaculately renovated manor.

From an airy living room with large wooden beams and skylights to a dining space with French doors that opens to a terrace, the 1930s estate offers plenty of old world charm mixed with modern amenities. In addition to a spacious kitchen decked out in custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances with access to a cozy breakfast nook, the main floor also boasts two guest bedrooms, each complete with its own full bath.