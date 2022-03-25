Katharine McPhee Is Selling Her Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million: Go Inside

Katharine McPhee has listed her Spanish-style home nestled in the Hollywood Hills. Scroll on to take a tour inside the stunning four-bedroom, four-bathroom property.

It looks like Katharine McPhee is hoping to make a smash on the real estate market.

The 38-year-old singer-actress, who shares 13-month-old son Rennie with husband David Foster, has listed her four-bedroom, four-bathroom home nestled in the Hollywood Hills for $2.675 million, E! News has learned. Standing at 3,527 square feet, the stunning Spanish-style residence is being sold as a turnkey property—meaning that they next buyer can immediately move in and kick back in the immaculately renovated manor.

From an airy living room with large wooden beams and skylights to a dining space with French doors that opens to a terrace, the 1930s estate offers plenty of old world charm mixed with modern amenities. In addition to a spacious kitchen decked out in custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances with access to a cozy breakfast nook, the main floor also boasts two guest bedrooms, each complete with its own full bath.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom is connected to dual walk-in closets and a new spa-inspired bathroom beautifully decorated in white marble. An extra room with its own private balcony can also be found on the upper level, making it the perfect space for a private home office or extra wardrobe.

 

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Surrounded by lush greenery and mature trees, the property features an outdoor entertaining area with a built-in barbecue and fireplace, as well as a rolling lawn with plenty of room for a pool.

Freddy Thomas for The Agency and Kelly Viavattine for NDA hold the listing.

Keep scrolling for a closer look at Katharine's home!

Anthony Barcelo
Warm Welcome

The Spanish-style home's living room offers boasts dramatic wood beams and and an oversized stone fireplace.

Anthony Barcelo
California Living

Great for entertaining, an airy den equipped with a built-in bar opens to the outdoors.

Anthony Barcelo
Chef's Kiss

The chef-inspired kitchen is decked out in the finest touches, including custom cabinetry with Italian hardware, quartz marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and a wine refrigerator.

Anthony Barcelo
Breakfast With a View

A cozy breakfast nook overlooks lush greenery surrounding the property.

Anthony Barcelo
Work From Home

Upstairs sits a sun-drenched space that can be used as an office or extra wardrobe.

Anthony Barcelo
Sweet Dreams

The bedroom is complete with its own private balcony that offers stunning mountain views.

Anthony Barcelo
Private Oasis

A spa-like bathroom provides the perfect space to unwind and relax.

