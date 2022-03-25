Cynthia Nixon's Birthday Tribute to "Old Friend" Sarah Jessica Parker Will Delight SATC Fans

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

True friendship never goes out of style–especially for Carrie and Miranda.

On March 25, Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon celebrated her co-star Sarah Jessica Parker's 57th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute dedicated to her "old friend."

"I cherish you and admire the hell out of the woman you are. I always have. And I always will," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of the pair from the show's 2008 film adaptation. "Happy, happy birthday and many more to come."

The pals—who recently starred in the beloved show's HBO Max reboot And Just Like That...—have actually known each other for decades. Last July, Cynthia revealed that their friendship dates back to when they were first getting their acting starts.

"Good morning!" Cynthia commented on an Instagram post by The Cut that featured the pair as teens. "@sarahjessicaparker has been one of my favorite acting partners for more than 40 years!"