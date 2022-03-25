Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter and His BFF Pete Davidson Make Surprise Cameos on New Album

Watch : See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time

Machine Gun Kelly's new album is full of surprises.



After the "Wild Boy" rapper, 31, released his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout on March 25, fans immediately noticed the cameos on "Wall of Fame (Interlude)." Both MGK's BFF Pete Davidson, 28, and his 12-year-old daughter Casie—who he shares with ex Emma Cannon—contributed to the song.

"What's this wall?" the Saturday Night Live star asks on the track, as Casie yells, "We love the wall!"

Pete then says, "It's a wall of famous people? Wow. … L.A. sucks." Casie questions if her father is on the wall and the comedian repeats her question in a jokey tone, asking, "Are you on the wall, daddy?"

MGK tells his daughter and the King of Staten Island actor that he is on the wall, to which his BFF replies, "Oh, well, that's cool. ‘Cause I didn't see that I was on the wall and I'm a little jealous. I think the wall's lame, but I wanna be on it. Does that make sense? Anyway, I hope the next song is a banger. Enjoy Machine Gun Kelly's album."