Sephora Sale Today Only: Save 50% On Select PMD Devices & Sephora Collection Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from and PMD and Sephora Collection.
PMD Personal Microderm Classic
Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm Classic. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores. This device has 12K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
A shopper said, "This product is good for exfoliation. It brings up the whiteheads and deep stubborn bumps that won't come up. Would recommend!!"
PMD Clean
Washing your face can be a spa-like experience every morning with the PMD Clean device. It is a gentle device that breaks down dirt and oil within the pores.
One shopper called it "life changing," elaborating, "I just absolutely love this tool. Much easier to use than my old foreo and much my hygienic than the Clarisonic. It leaves my dry but acne prone skin feeling clean but not irritated. Couldn't ask for a better cleansing tool."
Sephora Collection 1 Minute Face Masks
This mask is great to bring some hydration to dry skin. All you need is one minute to revitalize your skin. This packaging is super travel-friendly too.
This mask has 15.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "I'm impressed. These are fabulous! They're inexpensive and quick to use when you just want a little pick me up for your skin but don't have a lot of time to invest in a longer treatment. I will definitely be buying these regularly even just for those times your want to do a little something nice for your skin."
Another person said, "Too much love for this quick one minute mask. They are my go to masks cuz I've a very dehydrated and dry skin. Also my skin is super sensitive but it is good so far."
Sephora Collection #Eyestories Eyeshadow Palette
This mini eyeshadow palette is full of soft pinks and berry shades in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finishes. This mini palette is great to have in your bag to take your look from day to night and it's perfect for travel.
This palette has 51.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one shopper sharing, "A pallet for this price is AMAZING!!! The colors are very pigmented and it's also very good for traveling since it is small. This pallet is especially good if you're a beginner in makeup."
Another customer said, "For the money, it can't be beat. At twice the price, I still would have given it a high rating. The colors are nice, go on and wear well, and are more usable than they might seem, offering everything from a very light, "no-makeup" look to something more dramatic."
