Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

If you thought the Oscars red carpet was fabulous, wait until you see Gabrielle Union, Sophie Turner, Mindy Kaling and more stars dressing to impress at Vanity Fair’s annual event.

Keep the red carpet open, because Oscar night is just getting started. 

Although the 2022 Academy Awards featured more than a few fabulous looks in the Dolby Theatre, we're happy to report that the award show is only the beginning to a fashionable night of celebrating. 

For many Hollywood stars, their Sunday night plans include a trip to the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Hosted by Vanity Fair's editor in chief Radhika Jones, the annual event features the biggest stars from movies, TV, music and sports. And while cameras aren't rolling inside this VIP celebration, pop culture fans always look forward to seeing what the stars will wear when they show up for the intimate bash. 

If the past few years are any indication, these guests don't disappoint. After all, famed photographer Mark Seliger gets to photograph attendees in his signature Oscar party studio.

Keep scrolling for our massive red carpet fashion gallery updating throughout the party. You never know who you'll see on Oscar night.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Joan Collins
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sophie Turner

    

John Shearer/Getty Images
Joe Jonas

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon
John Shearer/Getty Images
Savannah Guthrie
Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Monica Lewinsky
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle in Valentino
Dwyane in Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sofia Vergara

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Rita Ora

In Miss Sohee

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Janelle Monae

In Christian Siriano

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Jessica Alba

In Carolina Herrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sienna Miller

In Armani Privé

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling

In Dolce & Gabbana

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jon Hamm

   

John Shearer/Getty Images
Amanda Peet

In Aquazzura

David Fisher/Shutterstock
B.J. Novak

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara

In Monique Lhuillier

John Shearer/Getty Images
Janicza Bravo

In Thom Browne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Donald Glover

    

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jean Smart

In Christian Siriano

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Jonathan Majors
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Patricia Clarkson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ziwe Fumudoh
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jeff Goldblum
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Sarah Paulson

In Bottega Veneta with Norman Silverman jewelry

