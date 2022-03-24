Hailee Steinfeld Reacts After Learning She Almost Knocked Anya Taylor-Joy Down Met Gala Stairs

Unlike in chess, nothing can take down this queen.
But Anya Taylor-Joy did almost take a tumble at the 2018 Met Gala after she got caught in Hailee Steinfeld's gown.
"One of my favorite memories from the Met is the lovely Hailee Steinfeld, who I have not met yet, she had a very long dress and she didn't see me," The Queen's Gambit star, who wore a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress that year, said in a video for British Vogue, "and she walked past, and I got caught up in her skirt and I was really going to topple straight down the stairs."
Luckily, someone stepped in just in the nick of time to save the day. "An arm just came out, grabbed me and, like, ripped me to safety," Taylor-Joy recalled. And that person was? Jimmy Fallon.
"I was like, 'Thanks!' Like, 'Wow! That was an intense two-minutes!'" Taylor-Joy continued. "You know, I thought I was going to die and then Jimmy Fallon saved me. So thanks, Jimmy Fallon."
After hearing the story, Steinfeld took to Twitter to react. "Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down the colossal staircase…," the Dickinson actress, who'd worn a white Prabal Gurung gown with a train that year, wrote along with a facepalming emoji on March 24. "Thank god for Jimmy Fallon & honestly thank god for you ATJ... I can't wait to properly meet!!! X."
While you never know what's going to happen at the Met Gala, let's hope there's no near-spills at this year's soirée. The 2022 event will continue to celebrate the two-part exhibition "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the first part opening last year, and will be hosted by co-chairs Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Ford, Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri.