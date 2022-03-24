Eiza González Joins the Hottest Spring Hair Trend: See Her Platinum Blonde Transformation

Eiza González turned heads on the red carpet of the U.K. screening of her movie Ambulance. Check out her new platinum blonde hair.

Watch: Billie Eilish, Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Cut Hair Short

Bring on the blonde! 

Eiza González debuted a jaw-dropping 'do at the U.K. special screening of her movie Ambulance on March 23. As she walked the red carpet at the ODEON Luxe London Leicester Square Cinema in London, the actress gave fans their first look at her new hair color, having sported brunette locks at the film's German premiere in Berlin just the day before and now rocking a platinum hue.

"I just hear that blondes have more fun," she told On Demand Entertainment, "so I had to do it."

Dressed in a blue Burberry gown and Bulgari jewels, González was joined on the carpet by her costars in the thriller about a bank heist gone very wrong Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, plus director Michael Bay and producer Brad Fischer

And the actress isn't the only one to recently introduce icy strands with Gigi Hadid and BLACKPINK's Lisa also embracing the trend.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

