Sunday Riley 54% Off Deal: Get $150 Worth of Skincare Products for $69

If you're anything like me, you are all about multi-tasking. That's why I like to make the most out of my sleep with a great skincare routine. Take your beauty sleep to a new level when you use effective skincare products right before hitting the pillow. If you're looking for hydrating, anti-aging skincare, Sunday Riley has incredibly effective products.
If you love Sunday Riley skincare, then you're in the right place because there's a major deal at QVC right now. They have a two-piece set with the A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum and 5 Stars Retinoid and Niacinaimide Eye Serum. If you bought each of these products individually from Sunday Riley, it would cost $150. However, you can get this value set for just $69 at QVC, no promo code needed.
If you want to improve congested pores, calm irritated skin, and have a more even skin tone, this duo is worth trying out. If you want to learn more about it, keep on reading.
Sunday Riley Night ZZZ's Retinoid Serum and Eye Cream 2-Piece Kit
The serum fights the signs of aging and the brand claims it improves congested skin and skin with UV damage. Additionally, the brand claims it soothes the skin and calms irritated skin.
The eye serum is super gentle for that delicate skin in the eye area, yet it's super effective to fight wrinkles and smooth out the skin, per the brand.
If you're on the fence about shopping, here's what other shoppers had to say.
One shared, "I have been using A+ for a few months now and when I needed to reorder I chose to get this duo. I am happy with the two products used together so far. I am 38 years old and trying to get ahead on any premature signs of aging around my eyes. Very happy so far with anything I use by Sunday Riley."
Another customer said, "It's only been a week and it's already been effective and gentle on my skin. I can't wait to see the results 6 weeks in."
"I bought this kit for the A+ but I was curious yet cautious of the 5 Stars eye cream. I've had bad experiences with retinoid eye creams in the past. Even though I'm an experienced retinoid user, I found this to be quite potent and use it every other night. The eye cream has really lifted my 66 year old eyes noticeably. I will definitely repurchase both items," a QVC shopper wrote.
A Sunday Riley user said, "I got this because I love A+ and wanted to try 5 Stars. I love them both so much!! 5 Stars has shown me some results and it's only been a few weeks. Will be repurchasing."
"Perfect combo for your night routine," a customer said.
A longtime fan of the products said, "I have been using A+ for awhile, and have been seeing great results! My eye area is a major concern for early signs of aging, and I've been wanting to try the 5 Stars since it came out. This set gave me the opportunity to do that, and it did NOT disappoint! The formula is smooth and calming, and the ceramic tip feels cool and wonderful. If you've been on the fence, give this set a try!"
"I recently bought these and have shown a big difference in just a few weeks. Love these," a shopper shared.
