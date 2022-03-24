Jon Stewart Defends Friend Pete Davidson Amid "Explosive" Kanye West Situation

Jon Stewart is hoping that Pete Davidson can find his own Moment of Zen amid the drama with Kanye West.
When asked on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show about what he thought of the ongoing rift between the Saturday Night Live star and Kanye, Jon told host Howard Stern of his friend, "He's just a kid trying to live his life."
Explaining that he knows Pete "real well," the former Daily Show host continued, "I think he's doing as best you can in that situation—when you're dealing with something that's so explosive and loaded with all kinds of other things. I just love that kid."
Jon, who became friends with Pete through John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle, also said that he feels a "paternal instinct" when it comes to his fellow comics.
"I've seen too many of my friends get in trouble," he said during the March 22 show. "It's a f--ked up business."
Jon isn't the only comic to have weighed in on the drama between Pete and Kanye, who has been open about his disdain for the actor's relationship with Kim Kardashian. Earlier in March, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah expressed concern for Kanye over what he described as "belligerent" behavior and treatment toward Kim and Pete, while SNL's Chris Redd said that he hopes the two settle their beef and "figure that out soon."
Although Pete, who began dating Kim late last year, has yet to publicly speak out on the drama with his girlfriend's ex, a source recently told E! News that the comedian has had enough with the rapper's online attacks.
"He didn't mind when Kanye was coming after him but when it comes to Kim and the kids, he's not letting that happen anymore," the insider shared. "He's no longer staying silent."