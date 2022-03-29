Harry Potter's Scarlett Byrne Gives Birth, Welcomes Twins With Cooper Hefner

Watch : Cooper Hefner Talks Hef's "American Playboy" Show & More

Two magical arrivals!

Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne's family just got a little bigger. The actress—who played Slytherin Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films and witch-vampire Nora Hildegard on Vampire Diaries—delivered twins over the weekend.

"Scarlett and I are elated that our beloved daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner, 5 lbs., 10 ounces, and Blossom Pearl Hefner, 5 pounds 14 lbs., have joined us in the world on Saturday, March 26 at 10:17 a.m. and 10:18 a.m.," the couple exclusively tells E! News. "Our hearts are fuller than ever before. Scarlett and the girls are healthy and resting. We are counting our blessings and celebrating as a family as we sit in the extended love we have been gifted with."

The two bundles of joy join older sister Betsy Rose Hefner, 19 months. Scarlett and Cooper first told fans they were expanding their family in November 2021.

The pair both shared on Instagram a family photo that showed Scarlett holding Betsy while also cradling her baby bump.

In Cooper's announcement, he wrote, "Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring," adding, "We couldn't be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!"