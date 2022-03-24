The Bachelorette Alum Hannah Brown Shares Amazon Essentials From Her Morning Routine

We included these products chosen by Hannah Brown we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Hannah is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The way you spend your morning can really set the tone for the whole day. If you are looking to refresh your routine, you can start with some small adjustments and some inspiration from The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown.
The Alabama native recently went live on Amazon to break down all of the essentials from her morning rituals. The God Bless This Mess author remarked, "Today, I'll be showing you all my favorite products from my morning routine. My morning routine is very special to me. It sets me up for the day."
She shared beauty essentials, cozy blankets, useful gadgets, vision board supplies, and more must-haves that she relies on to start her day.
TL;DR: here are the most popular items from Hannah's picks.
1. Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid and Straw Lid- 45,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Capri Blue Scented Candle- 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchies- 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Green Orange Sherpa Throw Blanket for Couch- 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women's Socks- 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
God Bless This Messy Journal: A Guide to Embracing the Beautiful, Messy You by Hannah Brown
"The people who follow me know how important my journaling is to set me up for the day. They always ask me what I use and they want to hear more about what that looks like to me."
"It can be a little intimidating looking at a blank page. I've had so much help from a therapist and life coach who helped me learn how to journal in a way that could really be life-changing. I decided to create a journal for you guys. It's a guide to embracing the beautiful, messy you. A lot of design elements went into this because I think a journal is very unique to who you are."
God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments by Hannah Brown
"My book is on Amazon. I wrote this book about my life and what I've been through. It's called God Bless This Mess because a lot of moments in my life has been messy, but I've been able to find the miracle through those. I talk about how I've gotten to the other side and how I'm still figuring it out. I'm really proud of the book. It's one of the hardest things I've ever done, but it's one of the best rewards to see how it impacted all of you."
Ankis Womens Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers
"I have slippers for indoor and outdoor. These slippers are so warm, so soft, and comfy. They're super cute. I don't really allow shoes in my home, but these are great. They come in multiple colors. If you're like me, having two is optimal. I have one right by the door for when I leave the house and another that I only wear inside."
Aiminuo Retro Smiley Face Slippers
"These make me so happy. These come in so many colors. They're super cute. I feel like smiley faces are really in right now. These are actually pretty durable. I have the pink pair as well. I've gotten so many compliments on them. People see me in my slippers far too often. These are one of my favorite things."
Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks
"These socks are my favorite socks of all time. I ask for these every Christmas from my mom. These are Barefoot Dreams. If you've ever had anything Barefoot Dreams, you understand how amazing they are. They come in multiple colors. These are a great gift. I got these for my boyfriend's mom for Christmas and she loves them. They're super cozy and super warm. They are so soft. If you need some comfy socks, these are them."
These socks are an E! staffer favorite. They've also been recommended by Nicky Hilton and they have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchies for Frizz Free, Heatless Hair Drying- 2 Pack
"These are towel scrunchies by Kitsch. They have amazing stuff. They have a lot of different products. These towel scrunchies are great because sometimes I take a shower in the morning and my hair is sopping wet. I have really thick hair. It takes forever to blow dry my hair, so a way that I can save time is by using this towel scrunchie. It's super absorbent. It's great for taming frizz. I just truly loves these. They're really great. They're one of Kitsch's bestsellers. These are really cute for the pool and hot yoga too."
"They don't dent your hair. If you're a girl on the go, you need these in your life." These have 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laxizar 8 Pack Hair Claw Clips
"I hate having my hair in my face. These clippys, I call them 'clippys.' These are all the rage right now. This is a pack of six that I have. They come in so many colors. If you go to any trendy store lately, you're going to see so many different claw clips."
These clips have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Funtopia Hair Claw Clips- Set of 6
"I have claw clips in two different sizes. I went to a store that I'm not going to name that had this exact one for $28 a piece. Instead, you can get this set of six for way less than that. They're so cute in the hair. I have really thick hair and these hold a lot of hair. These are great gifts for any girl you have in your life. We always need these."
These clips have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Echo Show 8- HD smart display with Alexa
"This is so important to me. As soon as I wake up, I turn this thing on. I love this thing, my little helper. The first thing I do is ask what the weather is like. I like to have a lot spa music going on in the background and there's always some beautiful song playing as I get into starting my day. You can order from Amazon with the voice demand. I love that this has the screen. I've had other devices, but I love this one so much. Check this out. This is also a great gift. I got one of these for my mom. I really love it."
Sweet Water Decor Stoneware Coffee Mugs
"One of the most important things in my life is coffee. I like to have my coffee in a really cute mug. I like to collect a lot of different types of mugs. If you just want one single cute one, I have this 'Blessed' mug right here. God bless the mess. I know that I'm blessed. I think it's really great for when you get up in the morning. It's a really great size mug. It has some cute little details. You can get them with different sayings on them."
Mora Ceramics 12oz Coffee Mug Set of 4
"If you want all your mugs to match, I have a full set of these. These look nice. These are great. I love that these are more of a cylinder. They're just really pretty. It's a set of four and they do have different colors. They're a great price for four mugs. I'm really impressed by the price. These are also a really great gift to give somebody."
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Flip Lid and Straw Lid
"This is one of my favorite things. This one is amazing. This water bottle is my favorite. It keeps your water at the exact temperature that it was when you put it in. I know a lot of tumblers claim that, but it's not always true. These actually are. I have a couple of these. I have the black one and the marble black and white one. I take this on walks with my dog and when I'm traveling. I've been drinking a lot more water lately. These come in so many different colors. It's also great for coffee. It comes with two different lids. I love the straw that comes with it. These are so popular. I see people talk about these on TikTok and Instagram all the time."
This is an E! Staffer favorite and it's also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. This tumbler has 45,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder
"This is what Anthropologie smells like. It smells so good because of this smell. It is a classic. I feel like everybody should have one of these in their home. They have so many different colors. This is a great size candle. It will last for a long time and it is a wonderful gift.
This candle has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's also been recommended by The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher, Lana Condor, and Nicky Hilton.
Green Orange Sherpa Throw Blanket for Couch
"I have way too many blankets. This is appealing to the eye because I can throw this over chairs and the couch too. This is a really great sherpa. It's really really big and it has these pom poms for a little bit of design. It is so soft. Everybody loves to be covered in a sherpa blanket. It comes in different colors. It's quite cozy. It's pretty large I feel like different people could fit in this one. It's an affordable price."
This blanket has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jooja Knit Throw Blanket
"This one is also pretty warm, but what I love about this one is how it comes packaged. It's such an easy gift because it's already packaged really beautifully. It's an awesome blanket. It comes in multiple colors."
"This is a Barefoot Dreams dupe. I love this one because it feels just like a Barefoot Dreams blanket, but it's nowhere near the price. Finding this one on Amazon shocked me. They have it in so many different colors. It literally looks just like it. These are the coziest blankets. I have multiple of these. This is my boyfriend's favorite blanket."
Tonrew Chunky Knit Blanket with Pom Poms
"I love the little pom poms. Look at how beautiful this is. It goes in my guestroom. I love the design. It also comes in different colors. I think this one looks a lot more expensive than it is. It feels that way because of the design. Look at how beautiful it is. It's wonderful to throw over a couch or on a guest bed. This is one that you would want to showcase because it's not just comfy, it's beautiful."
Soligt Cookbook Stand for Kitchen Counter
"I use this stand every day. I have this in my kitchen with a cookbook. I don't need to be in the kitchen without instructions. There needs to be some type of instructions to tell me what to do. This is a great display. This is something that looks great and it has a purpose. You can use it as a book holder or to hold your tablet. I love this. I think this one is really pretty. It's lightweight. It holds all of the cookbooks that I have. I think it's really helpful. This comes in white too."
Emfogo 2-Pack Cork Board for Wall
"To cut out images of the things that you want and the life that you want to have, I think is really powerful. I have a vision board up in my office and as part of my daily routine, I will just stare at it. I know it sounds weird, but I meditate on that vision board and the things that I want to bring to my life. I found these super super cute cork boards that you can hang. You don't even have to use this for a vision board. You can put little notes on here."
"This comes in a set of two so you can work on a vision board with one of your friends or a significant other. These come with push pins as well."
Free Period Press Vision Board Book, 700+ Words & Images in All Categories,
"This vision board book is so awesome. It has so many different visuals you can cut out. There are so many beautiful images that would take you literally months to find if you looked through old magazines. I love this one. It has visuals for self-love, travel, financial freedom, patience, guidance, and goodness."
Inspirational Quote Stickers 100pcs
"These inspirational quote stickers are great for your journal and your vision boards. You can decorate your notebooks, laptops, and all the different things to get a little more creative. These are my favorite. There are a lot of stickers in here. These help you embrace the creative side of yourself."
Sweet Water Decor Metal Inspirational Pen Set I
"Pens are really important to me. I found some really awesome pens on Amazon. I love these. I want all my pens to be pretty. These are the cutest. They're awesome for a gift and they have motivational quotes on them. They have different motivational sayings on them. These are great for journaling. I feel like I always need a pen." These pens have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
U Brands Classic Pretty Pastels Felt Pens Set, Black Ink, 6 Count
"I love these felt tip pens. They have black ink and they don't bleed. They're really nice. They come in a pack of six for a great price."
