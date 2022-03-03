28 Game-Changing Products E! Staffers Use To Get Through the Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you in need of a midday pick-me-up? Are you trying to maximize your productivity throughout your work day? Are you trying to bring more relaxation and comfort to your everyday life? If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, you're in the right place. Whether you work from home, go into an office, or some hybrid of the two, we have you covered with our essential products that help us get through the day.
If you need some snack suggestions to hold you over between meals, E! staffers shared their favorites. If chapped lips are killing your vibe, we have solutions for that. If you are tired of your coffee cooling down right after you poured it, we know how to fix that. Even if you're just trying to maximize your comfort while you work from your couch, we have some necessities you'll love.
If you want to see the snacks, beauty products, gadgets, organizational items, and other game-changers that E! News staffers rely on, keep on scrolling.
TL;DR: here are some of the most-loved items from our fellow shoppers.
1. Quaker Chewy Lower Sugar Granola Bars- 56,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
2. Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker- 47,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
3. Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw- 45,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
4. Ninja Personal Blender- 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
5. Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm- 109.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
6. Clif Bars- 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
7. Essentia Bottled Water- 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
8. Optix 55 New Anti Fog Spray for Glasses- 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
9. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker- 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
10. Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray- 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 594.8K+ Sephora "loves," and 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
11. Invisibobble Power Traceless Spiral Hair Ties- 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
12. Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Warmer- 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
13. Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda- 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
14. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask- 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 782K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers
15. Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women's Socks- 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Provenance Meals
"Provenance Meals is perfect for someone like me who is health conscious but keeps an insane schedule. They take the thinking and planning out of it. My weekly meals are delivered to my house and I know they are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and no refined sugars! have the energy to get through the day and I always feel great! Another plus, Provenance Meals was founded by a female entrepreneur, Caroll Lee!" — Holly P.
Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25
"While I used to love Burt's Bees, this Jack Black lip balm has replaced it, even if it's pricier. I don't have to apply as often and I actually look forward to re-applying since it feels so soft and smooth on my lips. Plus, it has SPF 25, so there's an added layer of protection." — Cydney
This lip balm is available in 5 scents and it has 109.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers and 13,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Care Check Lens Wipes, 150 Pre-Moistened Cleaning Wipes for Cameras, Laptops, Cell Phones, Eyeglasses, Other Screens and More
"The past two years have reminded me just how important it is to keep your essential items germ-free. These wipes help keep my glasses, iPhone, laptop and other devices clean and free from dust and dirt. I can't start my day without using one!" — Mike
These lens wipes have 1K+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Quaker Chewy Lower Sugar Granola Bars, 3 Flavor Variety Pack 58 Count
"The Quaker's Chewy Bars are the ultimate snack for my sweet tooth without eating something that's overly sugary. I can never go wrong with their variety pack of flavors especially." —Kisha
These granola bars have 56,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"The Laneige lip mask is the first lip product to feel ultra-hydrating and luxurious on my lips. It never gets sticky, and I don't find myself reapplying many times during the day. The wear lasts, and the overall product is amazing!" — Sophia
"I don't know why this is 'sleeping' mask because I use it all day long. It's super-hydrating without feeling sticky, it smells good, and it stays on my lips for a long time, even when I wear a protective face mask. This is the best to treat and prevent chapped lips all year long." — Marenah
Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Alexia Echevarria, and Hannah Ann Sluss have included this one in their beauty must-have roundups. It has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 782K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Optix 55 New Anti Fog Spray for Glasses
"I always try to wear blue light glasses when I'm staring at a screen, but they can fog up when I'm wearing a protective face mask, when I drink a warm beverage, or even if it's just humid outside. I spray my blue light glasses and my sunglasses with this spray every morning and now I don't have that issue. It's been such a game changer for my routine." — Marenah
This spray has 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels Price
"Working from home for two years now, I've learned it is all about the little things that can bring you joy throughout the day. For me, I turn to Patchology eye gels in the morning (pro-tip: put them in the fridge first!) for an easy bit of self-care that feels luxurious." — Tierney
Kate McLeod Daily Stone
"I actually use the smaller travel size as a hand cream (as well as a body moisturizer), which gives me a nice excuse to take a three min break from my computer. It's the perfect balance between moisturizing and not being too greasy, and so it absorbs easily. It also smells divine and the shape of it feels lovely in your hands so it's a win-win all around. I find it to be oddly therapeutic esp if I am in the middle of a crazy work day." — Melanie
Barefoot Dreams the Cozychic Heathered Women’s Socks
"When I say I can't live without these socks…. I 100% mean it. Without committing to a full-size Barefoot Dreams Blanket, you can easily commit to the same comfort, but on your feet. And let's face, it's like having little warm hugs all day long." —Angie
These socks have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they've also been recommended by Nicky Hilton.
Bestinnkits Smart Coffee Warmer
"My little mug warmer is easily one of my favorite home office upgrades of the past two years. It's weight-sensitive, so it's only on when it's busy keeping my coffee and tea hot, and I picked out a pretty rose shade that looks polished on my desk." — Natalie
This coffee warmer also comes in white and pink. It has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw
"The Simple Modern water bottle is the first bottle that has me staying hydrated throughout the entire day. And with all the cute colors to choose from, I am always wanting a new bottle! The water bottle and it is amazing! I drink so much more water using it. I love it so much I got them for my whole fam." — Sophia
This tumbler is an E! Shopper Editor favorite and it has 45,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tate's Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Cookies, 4 Bags
"I love Tate's cookies because they're thin, crispy and taste great to snack on throughout the day or for a quick break." — Tamantha
These cookies have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw
"I'm normally the type of person that is weary of buying cult-favorite products but the Barefoot Dreams blanket is worth the hype. It's thin enough that it doesn't take up space when i'm not using it, but soft and warm enough to keep me cozy. There are a wide range of colors and the best part is that it's machine washable." — Cydney
"Not only is the barefoot dreams blanket incredibly chic, but the quality and feel of the blanket make it hard to take off during my wfh meetings. It is an absolute must-have for home, and they always go on sale!" —Sophia
Ninja Personal Blender for Shakes, Smoothies, Food Prep, and Frozen Blending with 700-Watt Base and (2) 16-Ounce Cups with Spout Lids (QB3001SS)
"So we all know that Ninja mixer that is a LOT of money and ginormous. But not a lot of people realize there's a mini single serve blender that's absolutely perfect for smoothies. The lazy-girls dream to getting all your nutrients in. (Ok, sorry, not lazy. Hardworking, determined, busy, and multitasking queens)." — Angie
This blender has 23,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Erin Condren Affirmation Lifeplanner
"My co-workers know I swear by my 'reminder binder' and Erin Condren has the best of the best. Regardless of whether you are working from home or in an office, you need a calendar to keep track of meetings, deadlines, events and whatever else life brings you. If I don't have this near me, my day just isn't the same." — Mike
Invisibobble Power Traceless Spiral Hair Ties
"I keep one of these on my wrist and in all of my bags. I love these hair ties because they secure all of my hair (and I have a ton of it) without leaving creases in it or tugging on it. These are an absolute must-have for anyone with long hair. Whenever I really need to focus and get my hair out of my face, these are everything. They also go back to their originally size when you take them out of your hair, instead of stretching out like other hair ties." — Marenah
These hair ties have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Health-Ade Kombucha Tea Organic Probiotic Drink, 12 Pack Case
"I love the Health-Ade Kombuchas since they're an added pick-me-up if I need something a little later in my day, especially Pink-Lady Apple or Ginger-Lemon." — Kisha
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
"I never thought I'd say this, but I haven't had a Diet Coke in months. I now look forward to cracking open Poppi's prebiotic sodas every afternoon. They're delicious and work to improve gut and skin health." — Emily
"When the clock hits 3 p.m., I love to pour a Poppi (my flavor ranking no one asked for: Strawberry Lemon and Watermelon are the best, followed by Orange and Raspberry Rose!) in a wine glass 'cause why not feel a little fancy while sitting in my sweats? Life is short, use your nice drinkware!" — Tierney
"Poppi tastes like your favorite soda, but it has all the health benefits you need while being so delicious! My favorite flavor is a tie between the Raspberry Rose and the Strawberry Lemon. I also love how Poppi's colors are so bright and fun."— Holly W.
"These are delicious and a satisfying replacement for soda. I love the Raspberry Rose flavor and the Cola flavor is the perfect Diet Coke substitute" — Marenah
These prebiotic sodas have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Chamberlain Coffee
"I'm not at all a morning person and I can be quite lazy, so Chamberlain Coffee has been an amazing addition to my daily routine. I just have to boil some water and throw in one of their steeped bag blends to have my morning cup of joe. And the brand, helmed by YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, recently introduced instant coffee sticks, which taste just as good as a fresh brew and can be served over ice to make your favorite iced coffee." — Cydney
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
"Lock in your makeup through sweat, rain, swimming and more with this game-changing setting spray. Once you incorporate it into your routine, you'll never stop using this. If you're tired of protective face coverings smudging your makeup, you need this spray. If you're a bridesmaid who's nervous that your makeup won't last through a day of photoshoots and a night of dancing, you need this spray. If you want that "no makeup" makeup look to stay intact even after a swim in the pool, you need this spray. If you have a date night on the calendar.... well, you get the idea, don't you? No matter what you're doing, this spray is a true miracle worker, in all climates." —Marenah
Lisa Barlow has recommended this and so did Margaret Josephs. Nina Dobrev uses this setting spray and so do our E! shopping editors. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials. This spray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 594.8K+ Sephora "loves," and 16,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Essentia Bottled Water, 20 Ounce, 24-Pack, Ionized Alkaline Water; 99.9% Pure, Infused with Electrolytes
"Essentia water is very refreshing and helps me stay hydrated through the day." — Tamantha
These waters have 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Barebells Protein Bars (Cookies and Cream, 12 Count)
"The snack that gets me through my day is Barebell Protein Bars in the Cookies and Cream flavor. It tastes just like a candy bar and has some that protein and sugar kick that helps me through that mid-day slump. I look forward to my 11:00 a.m. Barebell Protein Bar every workday." — Nicole
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
"This ice roller puts all other rollers to shame. Not only is it super cute and well-made, but it helps me keep redness (and stress) at a minimum." — Emily
"I do live and die by The Skinny Confidential ice roller!" — Jamie
Perfect Bar Original Refrigerated Protein Bar, Dark Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter- 10 Count
"I love the Perfect Bars with chocolate chips. I get hungry at around 2-3pm and this is the perfect snack to hold me over before dinner. Plus they taste amazing." —Maddy
These protein bars have 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi, Grey
"Behind every great woman, there's a great coffee machine. No, but really; if it was legal to marry my Nespresso I'd be at the altar. This machine gives you everything: ALL different types of coffee, espresso, frothed milked, etc. You can have your latte when you're feeling a little saucy, or your coffee for the mornings when you need caffeine straight to your veins. I'd be remiss if I didn't mention how easy it is? Literally one press of a button, auto shipments for your coffee, etc. Get it. You will NOT regret it." —Angie
This machine has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer
"I'm in a committed relationship with my Keurig. It gives me something to look forward to in order to get me out of bed and caffeinate me to get me through the day! I have perfected my coffee recipe, so it keeps me from spending too much money on buying coffee out everyday." — Carly
This coffee maker has 47,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's available in four colors.
Small Cool Mist Humidifier
"I found my WFH necessity, especially during the winter. I recently got a small, cute humidifier that virtually takes up no space on my desk, and my eyes and lips have been thanking me since." — Alex
Clif Bars
"Clif Bars keep me going for the whole morning. Truly feels like a yummy meal replacement so I'm able to push through til lunch." — Holly W
These bars have 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
