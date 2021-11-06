Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
Give Your Backyard a Kathy Hilton-Inspired Refresh With These Amazon Picks From the RHOBH Star

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's backyard makeover is beyond hunky dory.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kathy Hilton's backyard was so iconic that it served as the inspiration for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion set. However, we won't see it on TV when the show returns next season. The RHOBH star teamed up with Amazon to give her outdoor space a total makeover with new furniture and decorative accents. All of Kathy's picks are in her Amazon storefront and you can check them out below.

We Found the Bag Kathy Hilton Was Looking for on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Amazon Basics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel - Pack of 2, Navy Blue

Discussing her grandkids with People, Kathy shared, "I got them all their little towels, and ​​I'm going to be doing a little dollhouse for them as well." These striped towels are available in 11 different colors. Kathy isn't the only one who likes them. They have 5,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.

 

$24
Amazon

Hipiwe Round Rattan Serving Tray with Handles

This rattan tray is available in two different sizes. It's great for indoor and outdoor storage in addition to serving drinks and snacks to your guests. You can even use it to create a centerpiece.

$24-$26
Amazon

Mozaic Company Indoor Outdoor Sunbrella Lumbar Pillows with Corded Edges, Set of 2

"I bring in color with pillows," Kathy told Good Housekeeping. The RHOBH fan favorite elaborated, "I'll have a bohemian night with very colorful pillows with bright oranges and turquoise, or I could do a preppy look with stripes. It's nice to just have really solid, simple and clean furniture, and then bring in color with your accessories."

 

$51
Amazon

Household Essentials Brown Tall Round Wicker Storage Basket

Kathy told People that she repurposed her storage baskets as planters. These hand-woven baskets provide ample storage and they add some contemporary style and texture to your space. The tall basket has two handles, making it easy to transport from room to room.

$90
$74
Amazon

Ball & Cast Faux Wood Stump Stool Accent Table

This rustic, faux wood tree stump works beautifully as a stool for your backyard, porch, patio, lawn, or other outdoor space since it's made from weather-resistant materials. You can use it as an end table indoors. 

$75
Amazon
Mark Von Holden

Safavieh Outdoor Collection Cube Modern Ivory

Add a chic touch of style to your space with this indoor/outdoor accent table. It's great next to your favorite piece of furniture to hold drinks and snacks, lighting, or your favorite plants. The table is also available in dark grey.

$119
Amazon

Bluu Sunbrella 9 FT Aluminum Patio Umbrella

Complete your outdoor space with this umbrella. It's available in multiple colors. Help everyone stay cool while you enjoy time in the yard.

$169
Amazon

Safavieh Outdoor Collection Inglewood Lounge Chair

Bring comfort to your backyard with this hunky dory lounge chair with its beige upholstery and teak brown finish.

$336
Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Loveseat Set, Teak Finish, Cream

This two-piece set has a mid-century aesthetic with its clean lines and understated design. The water-resistant cushions are covered with a special non-porous material that is easy to clean. 

$481
Amazon

Safavieh Collection Montclair Grey and Beige 5 Pc Outdoor Dining Set, Dark Slate Gray

This outdoor dining set will add some freshness to your space. It comes with comfortable upholstery cushions to maximize your comfort. This set is dark slate grey, but it's also available in natural wood and ash grey finishes.

$536
Amazon

If you're looking for beauty products that Kathy uses, check out the spray-on moisturizer she keeps in her bag and the gold skincare treatments she used on RHOBH.

