Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Leave it to Bryn Hoppy to rock neon like a pro.

Bethenny Frankel arrived to the iHeartRadio Awards on March 22 with her daughter Bryn, now 11 years old, in award-worthy style.

Bryn—who the The Real Housewives of New York City star shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy—walked on the red carpet in a pink, spaghetti strap dress with white and neon green sneakers. Bethenny joined her daughter in a black two-piece dress and studded clutch.

Bethenny rarely showed photos of her daughter online until her daughter's 10th birthday in May 2020, when she shared a photo of Bryn's face.

"Peanut, I love you so much," she captioned the Instagram post. "You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day."

More recently, Bryn has had a more prominent presence on Bethenny's social media. On March 21, the 51-year-old posted a video to Instagram that showed Bryn on a mother-daughter date to decorate cakes. Together, they decorated a tall blue cake and multicolored flowers, hearts and two letter Bs, representing Bethenny and Bryn.