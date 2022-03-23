Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Bryn Is All Grown Up at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy took to the red carpet in style, showing off their fashion sense and proving how inseparable the mother-daughter duo is.

Leave it to Bryn Hoppy to rock neon like a pro.

Bethenny Frankel arrived to the iHeartRadio Awards on March 22 with her daughter Bryn, now 11 years old, in award-worthy style.

Bryn—who the The Real Housewives of New York City star shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy—walked on the red carpet in a pink, spaghetti strap dress with white and neon green sneakers. Bethenny joined her daughter in a black two-piece dress and studded clutch.

Bethenny rarely showed photos of her daughter online until her daughter's 10th birthday in May 2020, when she shared a photo of Bryn's face. 

"Peanut, I love you so much," she captioned the Instagram post. "You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day." 

More recently, Bryn has had a more prominent presence on Bethenny's social media. On March 21, the 51-year-old posted a video to Instagram that showed Bryn on a mother-daughter date to decorate cakes. Together, they decorated a tall blue cake and multicolored flowers, hearts and two letter Bs, representing Bethenny and Bryn.

"Art imitates life," she wrote. "My girl the artist…"

Bryn has definitely proved she's got an eye for art and fashion. In an exclusive interview with E! News in 2019, the Skinnygirl founder shared that her daughter was already developing an "amazing" sense of style at just 8 years old.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"There is a combination of her really loving what she wants to wear and me seeing her in my closet putting my clothes on, but she puts them together in her own way," Bethenny shared. "She has an amazing style. It is very different from my style. She got some sort of Malibu surfer meets Coachella with a tiny bit of high fashion vibes. She just mixes things together and they work."

Her appearance at the iHeartRadio Awards proved that, three years later, she's still got it.

