Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Daughter Bryn's "Amazing Style"

When asked about including all sizes in her brand, Bethenny says it's important because "women are all sizes and all sizes are beautiful."

"If you look at the Instagram Stories I have posted of our models, I mean, you're looking at the butts of plus size girls and they are really sexy and they are really feeling good and this is making them feel good and, you know, they may even have a more sexy spirit than the girls wearing smaller sizes," Bethenny says. "It is kind of turning everything upside down. The plus sizes sell out more quickly than the smaller sizes. You know, plus size, there is no such thing as plus size it is such a lame term and there shouldn't be a separate section where people go."

Bethenny adds, "As long as someone is comfortable with their body and how they feel about it, I think it is society that is making people not feel comfortable, but if they themselves feel happy and comfortable I am all about it and I want to make jeans that accentuate the positive."

You can watch Bethenny on HSN on March 14 and March 15.