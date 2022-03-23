Here's What Sue Bird Wants You to Celebrate About Her Relationship With Megan Rapinoe

In the game of love, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird have won big.
After being together for more than five years, the soccer star and WNBA player have developed a legion of fans thanks to their love story. And as the couple continues to earn new titles and reach more goals, Sue hopes followers can take away one special thing from their relationship.
"Hopefully they just see two people who are in love but are also living their lives authentically," she exclusively shared with E! News. "When I think about my childhood and then my early adult years, something around being gay and the things being said about the LGBTQ community, it was as if they were the weirdos. As if they were the strange ones in the room."
While Sue admits that she internalized those fears growing up, she hopes her appearances with Megan on red carpets, at sporting events and on social media will remind followers of all ages that it's okay to be your true, authentic self.
"I think it's so important that when Megan and I are walking down the street, there could be a little gay kid that says, ‘Oh! They're not the weird ones. They're just happy and they're living their lives' and I feel like that's just so important," Sue said. "For me in middle school, high school, even in college, the gay one was the weird one and I just feel really passionately that we're able to change that."
Engaged since October 2020, the Seattle-based star athletes are often praised for their athletic skills. Both have competed for Team USA in the Olympics and have been outspoken about equality in sports.
But out of all the attributes Sue admires about Megan, one stands out from the rest.
"What impresses me most about Megan is her willingness to put others first," she told E! News. "She really is someone who is clearly willing to use her platform and her privilege to shed light on all these other issues and I think a lot of people would worry about what would happen to them."
Sue cited the moment Megan first kneeled in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick back in September 2016 at a Unites States women's soccer match. According to Sue, her partner wasn't focused on whether she'd receive backlash. Instead, Sue says Megan wanted to take a stand for something she believed in.
"It was just getting the message out about police brutality and going from there," Sue said. "She took some heat but it didn't bother her. Not a lot of people operate that way, but Megan does."
As March Madness continues to dominate the sports world, Sue is partnering with Corona. Together, they created the limited-edition Corona Fine Life Fridge, a one-of-a-kind mini-refrigerator built to keep your favorite drinks cold during hoop season. Sue already has plans to use hers long after the basketball tournament comes to an end.
"Anytime the summer comes around, we get warm weather in Seattle and it's a great time," Sue said. "Our friends have a boat, and one of our favorite things to do is grab some Coronas, get on the lake and just enjoy the weather and water and just kick it. We play some music and hang out with friends. Megan and I really aren't much different from anyone else."