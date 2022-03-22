Blake Shelton Recalls How He and Gwen Stefani "Found Each Other at Very Low Points" in Their Lives

Watch : Gwen Stefani's Never-Before-Seen Reaction to Blake Shelton Proposal

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have found their sweet escape together.

On March 21, the Voice coach and singer, 45, dished all about his relationship with his wife, 52, on Good Dish, revealing that the couple originally "found each other at a very low point" in their lives.

"I think she's kept me from going to the absolute bottom," Blake shared. "It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me, is what it feels like."

He continued, "I've never had that with somebody where it just felt like no matter what, she has my back. It's the greatest feeling."

Now, the couple, who tied the knot in July 2021, has found solace in their romance and in taking routine trips to Blake's home state of Oklahoma, which he says Gwen loves to visit.

"She comes to Oklahoma a lot. Let's not confuse it: She still lives in Los Angeles—and I do pretty much too—but we get to escape to Oklahoma," he joked. "She loves the freedom and being able to just kind of let your guard down and not have to stress about where the paparazzi's hiding today and dumb things like that."