Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson's family is about to level up: They're expecting another baby.
The singer shared she was expecting in an Aug. 8 Instagram post featuring a video of her revealing a growing baby bump as she dances in front of a pool, writing, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I'm your rib."
This will be the fourth child for Ciara—who shares daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3, with Russell and Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with ex Future.
The pregnancy announcement comes after Russell made it very clear he was looking to expand their family.
While Ciara was guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, Russell joined her on stage as a special guest. He brought with him an important question for his wife of six years: "Can we have more babies?"
Ciara then busted into laughter before agreeing, "We definitely can," later adding, "I'm down to do it again with you."
Russell got down on one knee (for the first time) back in March 2016 to ask for Ciara's hand in marriage.
The pair tied the knot in July of that same year with a ceremony held at the at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.
Back in a 2015 interview with E! News, Ciara reflected on becoming a mom to her first child, Future and how that has shaped her.
"I love being a mom," she said. "It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son. I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he's grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don't sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son."
Keep reading for a look at the couple's cutest pics.
People was the first to report the news.