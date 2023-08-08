Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Russell Wilson

Watch : ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

Ciara and Russell Wilson's family is about to level up: They're expecting another baby.



The singer shared she was expecting in an Aug. 8 Instagram post featuring a video of her revealing a growing baby bump as she dances in front of a pool, writing, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I'm your rib."

This will be the fourth child for Ciara—who shares daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3, with Russell and Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with ex Future.



The pregnancy announcement comes after Russell made it very clear he was looking to expand their family.

While Ciara was guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, Russell joined her on stage as a special guest. He brought with him an important question for his wife of six years: "Can we have more babies?"

Ciara then busted into laughter before agreeing, "We definitely can," later adding, "I'm down to do it again with you."