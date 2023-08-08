Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara’s circle is getting a little bigger! The singer is expecting her fourth child, her third baby with husband Russell Wilson.

By Kisha Forde, Kelly Gilmore Aug 08, 2023 3:24 PMTags
PregnanciesCiaraCouplesCelebritiesRussell Wilson
Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

Ciara and Russell Wilson's family is about to level up: They're expecting another baby.
 
The singer shared she was expecting in an Aug. 8 Instagram post featuring a video of her revealing a growing baby bump as she dances in front of a pool, writing, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I'm your rib."

This will be the fourth child for Ciara—who shares daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3, with Russell and Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with ex Future.
 
The pregnancy announcement comes after Russell made it very clear he was looking to expand their family.

While Ciara was guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March 2022, Russell joined her on stage as a special guest. He brought with him an important question for his wife of six years: "Can we have more babies?"

Ciara then busted into laughter before agreeing, "We definitely can," later adding, "I'm down to do it again with you."

photos
Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Family Moments

Russell got down on one knee (for the first time) back in March 2016 to ask for Ciara's hand in marriage.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57

2

Riley Keough Reveals Name of Her and Ben Smith-Petersen's Baby Girl

3

Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Russell Wilson

The pair tied the knot in July of that same year with a ceremony held at the at the Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Instagram/@ciara

Back in a 2015 interview with E! News, Ciara reflected on becoming a mom to her first child, Future and how that has shaped her.

"I love being a mom," she said. "It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son. I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he's grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don't sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son."

Keep reading for a look at the couple's cutest pics.

Instagram
Views on Views

"You are Beauty to Me," the 35-year-old singer wrote on Instagram Stories to celebrate her and Russell's special anniversary. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

Instagram
Lovebirds

"Sweet Times With My Sweet Love," the Grammy winner raved on Valentine's Day 2021.

Instagram
Selfie Time

As Ciara put things simply, "LOVE."

Instagram
Third Time's The Charm!

Ciara is pregnant with her third child! She and her husband Russell Wilson announced on Jan. 30 that their third bundle of joy is on the way. "Number 3," the star wrote in her Instagram announcement.

Instagram
Level Up!

To share his excitement about their baby news, Russell also shared a selfie on his Instagram that debuted his wife's growing baby belly. Naturally, his caption matched Ciara's.

Instagram
#GirlDad

Following the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Russell shared a series of touching selfies showing him goofing around with Ciara and their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. Referencing a news anchor's story about Bryant expressing his pride over having four daughters, Russell captioned his post, "#girldad."

Instagram
Heart & Soul

Ciara gushed over her main men when she posted this too cool photo of Russell and her son, Future Zahir Wilburn. "My Heart Can't Take It. #ClassicMoments," she wrote. Russell commented and said, "Heart & Soul."

Instagram
Go And Take A Ride With Me

In the words of Beyoncé, there's just so much damn swag in this selfie Ciara and Russell took in their car.

Instagram
It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

The family of four absolutely sleigh-ed Christmas 2019 with this merry and bright pic.

Instagram
Flying In Style

The singer shared this adorable photo of her entire family wearing matching Seattle Sounders gear in November 2019. The NFL player became a part owner of the soccer team in August 2019.

Instagram
Birthday Vibes

Russell couldn't help but gush over his love for her 34th birthday in October. "Since the moment I met you," he said, "You've gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back."

Instagram
Take Me Out To The Ball Game

The couple looked fly AF in their matching Yankees gear at a game in October 2019. "Yankee Days with my Baby," Ciara wrote in her Instagram caption.

Instagram
Couple Goals
"Lead and I'll Follow Baby..." the singer joked on her Instagram before walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors. 
Instagram
Birthday Celebrations

The family looked full of life celebrating their daughter Sienna's birthday .

Riding Partners
"Riding partners 4 Life", Ciara captioned this photo on Instagram.
Instagram
Family Fun

Ciara shared this adorable photo on her Instagram of her husband and kids playing in the sand. 

Instagram
Pizza Time

Nothing is better than sitting down with family and eating pizza! Just ask Ciara and Russell Wilson. 

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The adorable couple posted this selfie on Instagram while vacationing. 

Instagram
Disney Darlings

Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."

Instagram
Engaged!

Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!

Instagram
Pleasure Island

The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico. 

Instagram
Better Together

Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!

Instagram
Dirty Dancing

Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.

Instagram
Good Luck Charm

Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears. 

Instagram
Hot and Heavy

It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.

Instagram
Look of Love

The couple look happier than ever in this adorable selfie. 

Instagram
Staying Strong

"Children and giving back are a big part of both of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with kids. They hope to make many more visits in the near future." 

Instagram
Partners in Crime

After all, there's no "I" in team.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Wilson just can't take his eyes off his gorgeous lady love.

Instagram
All Wrapped Up

Even during brief trips in the car these two can't keep their hands off each other.  

photos
View More Photos From Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

People was the first to report the news.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57

2

Riley Keough Reveals Name of Her and Ben Smith-Petersen's Baby Girl

3

Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Husband Russell Wilson

4

Sandra Bullock's Sister Mourns Death of Actress' Partner Bryan Randall

5

Inside Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall's Private Love Story