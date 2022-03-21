Megan Fox Masters the Bra Top Trend While Supporting Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Behind Megan Fox’s Almost Naked VMAs Dress - Speed Style

Skin is always in if you're Megan Fox.

On March 20, the 35-year-old actress was spotted in yet another revealing ensemble as she joined her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly as he performed at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile. As she snapped photos of the "Bloody Valentine" musician from backstage, the Jennifer's Body star rocked a sexy black leather triangle bra adorned with silver studs, underneath a cropped motorcycle jacket. On the bottom she wore a pair of baggy, high-waisted jeans with a ripped-knee detail.

She accessorized the fierce look with leopard-print belt, spiked choker collar and black trucker hat emblazoned with a hot pink C, perhaps as a tribute to MGK's real name, Colson Baker.

Megan's stylist Maeve Reilly recently opened up about Megan's daring style on E!'s Speed Style with Zanna Roberts Rassi, saying there's a reason you often see her client in barely there outfits.

"The oversized thing doesn't work for her," she said. "She's too petite and has kind of a small face, so anything too big just drowns her."