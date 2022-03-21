Megan Fox Masters the Bra Top Trend While Supporting Machine Gun Kelly

Never one to shy away from showing skin, Megan Fox dazzled in a sexy rock ‘n’ roll–inspired look at Chile’s Lollapalooza festival.

By Ashley Joy Parker Mar 21, 2022 8:31 PMTags
FashionMegan FoxCouplesCelebritiesMusic FestivalsMachine Gun Kelly
Watch: Behind Megan Fox’s Almost Naked VMAs Dress - Speed Style

Skin is always in if you're Megan Fox.

On March 20, the 35-year-old actress was spotted in yet another revealing ensemble as she joined her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly as he performed at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile. As she snapped photos of the "Bloody Valentine" musician from backstage, the Jennifer's Body star rocked a sexy black leather triangle bra adorned with silver studs, underneath a cropped motorcycle jacket. On the bottom she wore a pair of baggy, high-waisted jeans with a ripped-knee detail.

She accessorized the fierce look with leopard-print belt, spiked choker collar and black trucker hat emblazoned with a hot pink C, perhaps as a tribute to MGK's real name, Colson Baker.

Megan's stylist Maeve Reilly recently opened up about Megan's daring style on E!'s Speed Style with Zanna Roberts Rassi, saying there's a reason you often see her client in barely there outfits.

"The oversized thing doesn't work for her," she said. "She's too petite and has kind of a small face, so anything too big just drowns her." 

photos
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Best Fashion Moments

She added, "She also obviously has the hottest body ever and she doesn't ever want cover it up."

 

JAVIER TORRES/ Getty Images

In fact, Maeve recalled working with Megan on her now infamous look for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and wanting to add an extra lining to her see-through Mugler dress for more coverage. The confident star quickly shot down the idea.

"I truthfully was scared of it and thought it needed another lining," she explained. "I thought, OK, this is really naked.' We tried and she said, 'No, we got to just go for it all the way,' so I took the lining out and we did the crystal thong."

Keep scrolling to take a look at Megan's riskiest looks over the years.

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Happened When Miley Cyrus Spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" Sign

2

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

3

Bad Vegan Sarma Melngailis Reveals What Docuseries Got Wrong

JAVIER TORRES/ Getty Images
Rocker Girl

While supporting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as he performed at Lollapalooza in Santiago, Chile in March 2022, Megan wore a sexy rock 'n' roll-inspired look which included a studded black leather, cropped motorcycle jacket and baggy, high-waisted jeans. She accessorized with a leopard print belt, spiked choker collar and black trucker hat emblazoned with the letter "C."

Diggzy/Shutterstock
Lady in Lace

Megan sent pulses racing when she was photographed wearing an all-black lace outfit in September 2021.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Strike A Pose!

The Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress struck a pose whole attending an event for Cosmopolitan in 2005.

Picture Perfect/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Megan wore a show-stopping dress for the 2009 premiere of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Don Arnold/Getty Images
Captivating in Color

The actress wowed her orange-and-white look for the 2014 premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Sydney, Australia.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images
Ripping the Runway

The Transformers star ripped the runway during the Autumn/Winter Liverpool Fashion Fest in Mexico in September 2017.

SGranitz/WireImage
Pretty in Plaid

For the 2003 premiere of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Megan (pictured with David Gallagher) wore a show-stopping mini skirt, paired with a black top for the occasion.

Shutterstock
Look of Love

Newly-engaged couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out during a romantic trip to Milan, Italy in January 2022.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock
Camera Ready

While leaving a photoshoot in August 2021, Megan wore a striking all-red ensemble.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Perfect Match

After the 2021 MTV VMAs, Megan Fox and MGK stepped out for a double date with friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Hot

Megan turned heads in her red dress for the 2021 MET Gala.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Must See

Dare to bare! Megan wore a head-turning dress for the 2021 MTV VMAs.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Red Carpet Pros

Megan and MGK stepped out in style for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Here's What Happened When Miley Cyrus Spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" Sign

2

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Moments From Baby Wolf's Birth in New Video

3

Bad Vegan Sarma Melngailis Reveals What Docuseries Got Wrong

4

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Present Kris and Kendall Jenner Gave Baby Wolf

5
Exclusive

Anthony Strangis Addresses Sarma Melngailis' Bad Vegan Claims