Kiehl’s Friends & Family Sale: These 10 Best-Sellers That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Are 25% Off

Now that it's officially spring, it's time to take a look at your skincare routine to see if you need to make any adjustments for the warmer days ahead. If you want to stock up on some new skincare products for the season, now's the perfect time to shop. Kiehl's is holding their Friends & Family Sale and you can score 25% off sitewide.
That means you can get their best-selling, shopper-loved Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane for under $50 today. It's their number one moisturizer with over 2,000 five-star reviews, and numerous reviewers say it's super hydrating and one of the best moisturizers out there.
Other popular top-rated products like the Avocado Eye Cream, the Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum, and the Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter are also on sale for 25% off. It's a great time to stock up or try new products at a discounted price.
We've rounded up 10 best-selling products Kiehl's fans can't get enough of. Check those out below.
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
If you're going to get anything from the Kiehl's Friends & Family sale, make it this best-seller. Kiehl's number one moisturizer was made for all skin types, is said to be gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. It was made to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier and provide up to 24 hours of hydration. According to the 2,000+ five-star reviews, this "impressive" face cream does exactly what it says it will.
Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream
The top-rated Avocado Eye Cream is described by one reviewer as a "drink of water for your skin." Another reviewer said its "very, very rich," sinks right into the skin and helps with fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. Its key ingredients include avocado oil, beta-carotene and Shea butter. If you want to see what the hype is about, it's on sale today for $40.
Kiehl’s Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Peptide
This retinol serum from Kiehl's was formulated in a way to visibly reduce wrinkles, firm skin, even skin tone and smooth texture without causing too much redness, dryness or peeling as is common with retinol products. According to shopper reviews, this serum is "magic."
One reviewer wrote, "I can say this is the best product I've ever used. I was a bit skeptical to use only because my skin can be very delicate. When I used the serum on my face it had a smooth consistency that didn't feel rough, no redness, and definitely no peeling. Not messy nor sticky at all when applying. I've been using this product for three weeks and it has absolutely worked with my fine lines. I really love the product."
Kiehl’s Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Cleansing Clay Mask
This Allure Best of Beauty award winner was made to reduce the appearance of pores and blackheads instantly with the help of ingredients such as Amazonian white clay and bentonite clay. According to one reviewer, this clay mask is excellent for oily skin types. "Does not dry out the skin at all and works fast," they wrote. "I wish I took before and after photos because I have noticed a huge difference in my pores and overall complexion." If you have oily skin, this clay mask is on sale for $30.
Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
The Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil has over 1,500 five-star reviews and 92% of reviewers said they would recommend this product to a friend. It's a moisturizing face oil made with lavender essential oil, squalane and evening primrose oil that work together to restore your skin overnight. According to one reviewer, they used this and woke up to "amazing healthy looking skin." It's also safe for sensitive skin.
Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
The Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum was made to be safe for all skin types including those with sensitive skin. According to Kiehl's, it's a vitamin C eye cream made with pure vitamin C, tri-peptie and hyaluronic acid. The brand also claims it was "clinically proven to diminish the appearance of dark circles in just seven days." According to reviewers, it's a hydrating eye serum that's actually effective. One reviewer said they started seeing results after a couple of uses and saw "major improvement" after just eight weeks.
Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
According to the brand, their Powerful-Strength Vitamin C serum with hyaluronic acid will visibly diminish fine lines in just two weeks. Numerous reviewers of all ages say this serum is worth trying. As one wrote, "I heard good things about Kiehl's products so I gave this serum a try based on raving reviews, albeit with some hesitation. I've spent a lot of money on some high-end products before but never really SAW results. This product, however, I saw a difference after one application! And then another, then another. My skin tone evened out. My pores seemed to minimize and the skin looked noticeably SOFT. Oh, and the lines (forehead, eyes) have become softer as well. I am so excited!! This product just made me a huge Kiehl's fan."
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser
The Ultra Facial Cleanser is made with squalane, avocado oil, and glycerin, and works to dissolve excess oil and dirt while helping to maintain the skin's protection barrier. It's said to be gentle for all skin types, and multiple reviewers with sensitive skin said it's a good cleanser that doesn't cause irritation. One reviewer even called this the "best facial cleanser ever" for making their skin feel "extremely" clean and refreshed.
Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
No one likes having to deal with dry hands, so Kiehl's made the Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. It's made with hydrating ingredients such as Shea butter and avocado oil, as well as sesame seed oil to soften the skin. It's a top-rated product with over 2,000 five-star reviews and one shopper said it'll give you the "softest hands ever." Adding this to cart ASAP.
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
The Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter is the brand's number one body lotion for dry skin. It's formulated with cocoa butter, Shea butter and squalane to leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. One shopper who described themselves as having "extremely dry skin" said this was "by far the best body lotion" they've ever used. Another said this "legendary" lotion was "luscious without being overly expensive."
