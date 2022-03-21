Here's What Happened When Miley Cyrus Spotted a "F--k Nick Jonas" Sign at Lollapalooza

"Nick and I loved each other," Miley, who wrote her hit song "7 Things" about Nick, told Seventeen at the time. "We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn't fun."

However, she still had her hope for the future, adding, "Maybe he'll be my best friend for the rest of my life or maybe I'll end up marrying Nick Jonas!"