A Year Ago Today, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Secretly Got Married

Oh, how quickly things change.

This time last year, on December 23, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth quietly wed during an intimate ceremony at her home in Franklin, Tennessee. While the bride wore an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood gown, her groom chose a simple suit and white Vans. It was a simple affair with no frills, but a lot of love. After all, their guests included his brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth as well as her mom Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus and sisters Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus among others.

"Miley and Liam couldn't be happier with how their wedding went over the weekend," a source told E! News at the time. "The two of them have been inundated with congratulatory wishes from friends and family all over the world. A lavish ceremony wasn't important to Miley or Liam, all that mattered was that their families could be there."