Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returns to Poland to Support Relief Efforts Amid Ukraine Crisis

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrested in Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is sharing an update from Poland to increase relief efforts for his home country of Ukraine.



Shortly after arriving in the central European country from the United States on March 20, the Dancing With the Stars alum took to social media to share the news with his followers. In his Instagram Live video, Maksim stated that he and his family have started a charitable organization, of which he is on hand to organize and help distribute aid after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"My father [Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy] and my brother [Val Chmerkovskiy], together with a lot of people that we work with all the time, that we're just friends with, and with the help of whom, we've started our organization, Baranova 27," Maksim said. "For those of who've been following, Baranova 27 is the address where my father, myself and Val were born, in Odesa in Ukraine. So, that's where, sort of our roots are at. And we've been working diligently on making Baranova 27 something that, as big as it took off, that it can continue that way."