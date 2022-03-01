Maksim Chmerkovskiy Safely Arrives in Poland After Evacuating Ukraine

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy Arrested in Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is finally safe and out of Ukraine.



After sharing several first-hand updates from his native country amid Russia's invasion, the Dancing With the Stars alum posted on his Instagram Story that he was able to escape to Poland via train.



"We're heading to Warsaw (hopefully)," he wrote on Feb. 28. "Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train."



An experience Maks—who recently returned to the Eastern European country to be a judge on World of Dance—tried to find the words to describe. "All I can say no is that I'm a big man with nothing but a backpack it's TRAUMATIZING," he wrote. "Currently I'm in a cabin with 4 adults and 7 kids (ages 2-11) which usually is only occupied by maximum 3 people. There's usually up to 30 people in this particularly wagon. We were told we have to fit 135."