Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Marries Andrew Lococo

Bonnie Wright has a magical announcement: she's married!

The actress, who portrayed Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she tied the knot with her partner, Andrew Lococo. Alongside a video of the couple's rings, Bonnie captioned the March 20 post, "Yesterday was the best day of my life [blue heart emoji] thanks to my husband!!"

After sharing the news online, many fans, friends and fellow stars flooded Bonnie's comments with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations B xx," Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, wrote. While Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who portrayed Slytherin's Pansy Parkinson, commented along with a heart and kiss emoji, "Congratulations to you both!"

This wedding news may come as a surprise to many, considering the couple didn't appear to formally announce an engagement. However, Bonnie—who first sparked romance rumors with Andrew in 2020—recently shared another major relationship update. In a February video on her Go Gently YouTube channel, the 31-year-old revealed she moved into Andrew's home in San Diego.