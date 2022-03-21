Nordstrom Rack’s Back to Office Deals: Score Up to 91% Off Must-Have Blazers, Dresses, Pants & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your office wardrobe hasn't seen the light of day since 2020, needless to say, it's time for a major update. Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of incredible deals on trendy, must-have office styles right now. We even found jaw-dropping savings up to 91% off! So, if you'll be returning to the office soon, you'll want to check out Nordstrom Rack today to see what kind of things to add to your work week rotation.
Right now, Nordstrom Rack is holding a flash sale on all spring dresses and even included a section for work-ready styles. If you want to add some cute new dresses to your office wardrobe, you can find some good options starting at just $12.
Wondering what's trendy for 2022? Nordstrom Rack's Work the Trend Shop has all the outfit inspiration you need to return to the office in style. If you're looking to stock up on basics like pants, skirts and tops, be sure to check out their work clothes section.
With so many items on site and on sale, shopping at Nordstrom Rack can get pretty overwhelming. We did some digging to find some of the best deals and styles available right now. Check out our finds below.
Wayf One-Button Blazer
A blazer in a trendy spring color like hot pink or green is a must-have for your closet. This one-button blazer from Wayf comes in seven colors including blush, hot pink, and taupe. It's also on sale for 60% off.
Wayf Pintuck Pants
Want a pair of pants to match that cute blazer above? Look no further than Wayf's pintuck pants. Like the blazer, these come in a variety of colors. They're also on sale for $50.
Love by Design Amelia Ruched Wrap Dress
You can't go wrong with an elegant wrap dress, and these dresses from Love by Design come in five patterns. They're originally $62 but are on sale today for $30.
Steve Madden Rilynn Loafer
According to Nordstrom Rack shoppers, these loafers from Steve Madden are both stylish and "very comfortable." One shopper even said they were so comfy, they didn't have break them in. These loafers come in four colors and they're on sale for as low as $50.
Good American The Boss Straight Leg Pants
These sleek pants from Good American feature zippers at the bottom so you can choose to wear them with the opening or without. They're also high-waisted, stretchy and designed to be figure-sculpting. These come in black and navy, and they're on sale for as low as $56.
Ellen Tracy Slim Fit Ankle Pants in Black & White Gingham
Pair these pants with a cute white or black top and you're all set. According to one Nordstrom Rack shopper, these pants have an "amazing" fit. They wrote, "These slip-on pants fit perfectly. I see these as my new work go-to pants. Professional yet comfortable very happy." They're on sale today for just $25.
Poetic Justice Straight Leg Pants
These stylish cropped pants feature a cheetah pattern on the hem to give it a fun, unique look. If you want to rock these pants at work, they're on sale for just $35. So fun!
Who What Wear Dory Pointed Toe Mule
Nordstrom Rack reviewers can't get enough of these super chic mules from Who What Wear. Not only do they look good, reviewers say they're also really comfortable.
Calvin Klein Polka Dot Belted Jumpsuit
We're always here for a sleek jumpsuit, and this cute option from Calvin Klein features stylish tulip sleeves and an allover polka dot print. Best part is, it's on sale for $55.
BB Dakota by Steve Madden Textured Knit Blazer
This textured knit blazer from BB Dakota features a casual, relaxed fit and comes in black and tea rose. It's originally $109, but you can add this to your closet today for just $55. A great deal!
Boss Hugo Boss Dibelo V-Neck Sheath Dress
Speaking of deals, how's this for an incredible one? This sophisticated tailored wool dress featuring princess seams is listed as $595, but right now it's on sale for just $64. We'd get on this ASAP.
Good American The Fresh AF Trousers
You'll be looking "fresh AF" in these white hot trousers from Good American. Right now, you can snag a pair for over 50% off.
Free People Hannah Slouchy Double Breasted Blazer
This oversized blazer from Free People is the versatile piece you need to RTO in style. It comes in two colors, and it's on sale for nearly 60% off.
Calvin Klein Belted Cap Sleeve Scuba Sheath Dress
This belted scuba dress from Calvin Klein is a total classic. It comes black, white and a bright pinkish red. You can get this wardrobe staple for just $50 today.
Vince Wide Leg Pants
These black wide leg pants are a wardrobe staple, you can't really go wrong here. Plus, they're originally $325 but are on sale for $60 today. Amazing!
Halogen Cap Sleeve Blouse
Nordstrom Rack reviewers rate these cap sleeve tops from Halogen highly for being cute, comfortable, lightweight and above all, perfect for work. It comes in six colors and patterns, and it's also a really great price at just $25. If you want to get more than one, we wouldn't blame you.
Halogen Wide Leg Crop Pants
If you want a chic pair of pants to go with the tops above, these wide leg cropped options from Halogen are perfect. Plus, they're on sale for just $30.
Velvet Torch Belted Slit Midi Dress
If your office wardrobe needs a nice pop of color, consider adding this affordable ribbed midi dress to your bag. It's originally $30, but it's on sale today for $22. Not bad at all.
Amanda + Chelsea Alex Ponte Knit Trousers
These classic black pointe-knit trousers are a must-have for your work wardrobe. According to one review, these are so comfortable, especially for anyone sitting at a desk all day. Another even said these were "literally perfect"and the "best black trousers I have bought in years." At just $40, you'll be scoring a great deal as well.
Circus by Sam Edelman Odena Mule
These mules from Circus by Sam Edelman are sophisticated, cool and low-key edgy with the animal print detail. One Nordstrom Rack reviewer also said these were "extremely comfortable." They come in three colors and you can get them for as low as $31.
Calvin Klein Chambray Fit & Flare Shirtdress
This pretty fit and flare shirtdress from Calvin Klein is super cute and perfect for spring and summer. It's originally $119, but it's on sale for just $50. You can get this in light denim (as shown here) or indigo.
