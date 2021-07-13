15 Things to Add to Your Work Bag Before You Go Back to the Office

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're back in the office already or prepping to go back soon, there are a few things besides your computer you'll need to guarantee a smooth transition from your home office aka the living room to your company's office. Besides picking up a new work tote and stylish work attire, we rounded up the snacks, water bottles, cord organizers and beauty essentials that you should keep on hand for a productive and enjoyable workday.
Scroll below to check out our picks!
CEO Blue Light Glasses
Keep your eyeballs protected from hours of screen time with these stylish blue light specs from QUAY!
SkinnyDipped Almonds Minis Original Flavors Almond Variety Pack
We all know that the stretch between lunch and clocking out can provoke embarrassing stomach rumbles and hangry moments. We suggest keeping a few packs of SkinnyDipped almonds in your bag for those times. There's only 60 calories per packet and the flavors are delicious.
Native Deodorant Mini Coconut & Vanilla Trial Size
There are few things worse than forgetting to put deodorant on in the morning and realizing mid-day when you're surrounded by co-workers. Native's trial size deodorant will fit in almost any bag and will make you smell amazing.
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties
Throw your hair up in a top knot whenever you feel like it thanks to these hair ties that are gentle on hair, will prevent breakage and match any mane color.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Toothbrush - Peppermint - 24ct
Don't worry about smelly breath post-coffee break with Colgate's Wisp toothbrushes. You can throw them out after each use and they'll leave your mouth feeling minty fresh and clean.
Beast Hydration System
This is the chicest looking water bottle we've ever used. Besides looking cute on your desk, you can sip on infused water throughout the workday.
Family Blend - Chamberlain Steeped Bags (The Original)
If you would prefer to not be that person that walks into the office late with a Starbucks in hand, we suggest keeping one of Chamberlain Coffee's steeped bags in your purse. Developed by content creator Emma Chamberlain, these steeped bags only require water. We love the flavor of the Family Blend and how the coffee beans are sustainably sourced.
Wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror
Touch up your makeup at your desk with this lighted compact mirror.
Wet Brush Hair Mini Detangler
Keep your hair in check with this mini hair brush! It will help detangle and tame hair on the go.
BescoTech Small Electronic Organizer Cable Bag
No more getting to work and having to untangle all your cords. This set of two cable organizers has compartments for your cords, chargers, earphones, USB drives, SD cards and more tech essentials.
OXO Good Grips Cleaning Brush for Electronics
This magical 2-in-1 cleaning brush will help clean the inside grooves of the most sensitive electronics like AirPods, computers, phones and cameras. Trust us, your keyboard will thank you!
WeGo Cord Keeper Cable Wrap Winder - Pack of 5
Another way to keep your headphones organized are these cord winders.
Endless Rainbows Lifeplanner™
We've been using Erin Condren's Lifeplanners for years! Whether you need to keep track of important meetings or projects, this 12 or 18-month planner will keep you organized. You can also change out the covers!
Sunseeke Silicone Straws Set - 12-Pack
Sip on your iced coffee, tea or water without wasting plastic straws. This 12-pack includes a colorful set of platinum-grade silicone straws, plus four carrying cases and two cleaning brushes.
Pinch Provisions Slither Minimergency Kit
In this cute and discrete kit, you'll get hair spray, emery board, regular absorbency tampon, lip balm, clear elastics, stain remover, nail polish remover pad, deodorant towelette, earring backs, safety pin, adhesive bandage, pain reliever, double-sided tape, breath drops, mending kit, dental floss and clear nail polish.
