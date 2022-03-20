Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Miami Again for SKIMS SWIM Event

Watch : Paralympian Oksana Masters Thanks Kim K. for SKIMS "Representation"

Sizzling in SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian

returned to Miami to attend the opening of a pop-up shop for her new brand SKIMS SWIM. She was joined on the trip by her sister Khloe Kardashian on Saturday, March 19.

For Kim's big night, the fashion and beauty mogul, 41, worked her killer curves in a silver triangle bikini top teamed with matching skin-tight, high-waisted leggings from her own collection. She completed the metallic look with clear PVC pointed-toe boots, signature oversized shades and long wavy locks.

Khloe, 37, arrived to the event in a bright cobalt blue mini-dress featuring sexy sheer panels, styled with strappy sandals, mirrored sunglasses, gold hoops, mermaid wavy hair and long orange nails.

The night also included a star-studded dinner at SWAN, where the reality stars—who both appeared in Miami-based spin-offs of Keeping Up With The Kardashians—were joined by a bevy or influencers and celebrities, including models Candace Swanepoel and Karolina Kurkova, tennis star Naomi Osaka, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon, as well as the sisters' close friends Malika Haqq, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson and Steph Shep.