Anthropologie's Sale on Sale: 15 Hidden Gems We're Adding to Our Cart

The retailer is offering insane deals on apparel, home, accessories, beauty and more.

By Emily Spain Mar 19, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Anthropologie Weekend SaleAnthropologie

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend! If you're looking for ways to treat yourself, we suggest heading over to Anthropologie.

This weekend, the retailer is offering an extra 40% off sale styles, plus shoppers can score up to 30% off home and furniture. Whether your wardrobe or home could use some newness, you're sure to find something you like at Anthropologie.

Given there are thousands of items marked down, we did the legwork and found 15 hidden gems that are worthy of adding to your cart. Scroll below for our picks!

Maeve Layered Smocked Tank

With a smocked bodice, this tank will accentuate your curves while adding a pop of color to your outfit.

$70
$40
Anthropologie

Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats

Also available in black, hot pink and leopard, these stylish flats are great to have on hand for the days that don't require boots.

$120
$90
Anthropologie

Maeve Ruffled Buttondown

This ruffled button down will help you turn up the heat on your next date night.

$130
$80
Anthropologie

Capri Blue Sandstone Glass Jar Candle

Now is the time to stock up on Anthropologie's famous Capri Blue candles! Pro tip: Buy a few to give out as gifts.

$34
$27
Anthropologie

Morro Stemless Wine Glasses, Set of 4

It's almost rosé season! These gorgeous stemless glasses will elevate any wine night.

$48
$38
Anthropologie

Floral Cut-Out Mini Dress

We are definitely adding this cut-out dress to our cart—it's too cute!

$295
$170
Anthropologie

Sheer Gauzy Turtleneck

Mesh tops are a must for those days when the weather can't make up its mind. The floral print on this turtleneck is a must given spring officially starts this weekend.

$78
$50
Anthropologie

Polka Dot Pom Throw Blanket

Add some texture and color to your bed or couch! You can never have too many throw blankets.

$128
$90
Anthropologie

Eva Franco Textured Plaid Midi Skirt

Spring means it's time to bring your skirts out of retirement! Pair this midi silhouette with a tank top or sweater depending on the weather.

$148
$100
Anthropologie

Delaney Candle Holder

These candle holders have been trending on TikTok and Instagram due to their unique design. Grab them while they're on sale!

$18
$14
Anthropologie

Schutz Kendy Lug Sole Boots

Up the edginess factor of your outfit with these lug sole boots!

$168
$120
Anthropologie

Gleaming Primrose Mirror

The internet's favorite mirror is on sale! We repeat, the internet's favorite mirror is on sale. It will without a doubt upgrade your mirror selfies!

$548 – $1,598
$438-$1,278
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Abstract Wallpaper

Your walls should spark joy, and if they don't, it's time to add some smile-inducing wallpaper. This print is so fun!

$128
$4-$90
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Windbreaker Jacket

ICYMI, windbreakers are super in right now. We love the patchwork design on this jacket!

$140
$90
Anthropologie

