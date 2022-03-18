ShopDisney Is Having a Major Sitewide Sale—All Loungefly, Disney Home & Pura Vida Styles Are Included!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're just as much of a Disney fangirl as we are, or you know someone who is, we've got a real treat for you.
For a limited time only, ShopDisney is holding an amazing sitewide sale where you can score some pretty great discounts on items that don't always get included in their sales. We're talking collabs with Loungefly, Corkcicle, Pura Vida, BaubleBar, Stoney Clover Lane and more. Brand new Disney Home items are also included in the sale. So when they say sitewide savings, they mean it!
ShopDisney's savings event is a tiered sale where you buy more, save more. Orders of $75 or more get 20% off, orders of $100 or more saves you 25% and orders of $150 or more gets you 30% off. Unlike other tiered sales, you really don't have to spend too much to get good discounts. After all, a typical Loungefly backpack will typically cost you $75, so you can save 20% off already. All you have to do is enter the code SAVEMORE at checkout.
If you want to stock up on Disney goodies you'll need for the theme parks, your home or even the office, head on over to shopDisney's spring sale today. We rounded up some things we'll be adding to our cart. Check those out below.
Loungefly Minnie Mouse Flower Loungefly Mini Backpack
This gorgeous "flower child" Minnie backpack from Loungefly is just the thing you need to complete your theme park look this spring. During the shopDisney sale, you can get this for as low as $52.
Loungefly The Princess and the Frog Mini Backpack
If you're a fan of Princess Tiana and the rest of the Princess and the Frog crew, this Loungefly mini backpack is a must-have. It features Tiana's palace and all your favorite characters from the movie.
Loungefly Chip 'n Dale Mini Backpack
Everyone's favorite mischievous pair of chipmunks has taken over this adorable snack-themed Loungefly backpack. During the sale, you can get this for as low as $49. Adding to cart now!
Stitch Crashes Peter Pan Disney Plush - Limited Release
The super popular Stitch Crashes Disney line, inspired by the original 2002 Lilo & Stitch movie trailers, has recently released their Peter Pan collection. The plushes sell out fast all the time, so be sure to snag this while you still can! Plus, with the sale, you can get this for as low as $21.
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Fleece Throw
This adorable cuddly fleece throw features Pooh and pals with colorful rainbows. During the shopDisney sale, you can get this for as low as $28.
Winnie the Pooh Pillow
If you get the throw, be sure to get the matching pillow as well! You can get this for as low as $24. Cute and affordable. It's a must-have for us.
Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar Tiana Ear Headband
Our love for BaubleBar is no secret, so we were super excited to see they created a pair of ears themed to Tiana from The Princess and the Frog. Naturally, it's just as glam as we expected it to be. During the shopDisney sale, you can score this for as low as $35.
The Princess and the Frog Tiana Pullover Sweatshirt
Want a cute top to match the ears above? This Tiana pullover is a really cute option. The sleeves are gorgeous, the message is inspiring and there's even matching sweatpants.
Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar Donald and Daisy Duck Bracelet Set
If you want to add some Disney magic to your BaubleBar bracelet stack, be sure to get this set featuring Donald and Daisy. During the sale, you can get it for as low as $28.
Disney Princess Meme Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
We're obsessed with ShopDisney's new loungewear offerings, and this princess meme pullover has to be one of our faves. It features a trendy semi-cropped fit and a draw cord hem. Sizes range from XS to XXL, and you can get this for as low as $35.
Winnie the Pooh Glass Honey Jar
This adorable "Hunny" jar is a must-buy for Winnie the Pooh fans. Just watch out for that silly old bear! During the sale, you can get this for as low as $14.
Winnie the Pooh and Pals Ceramic Container Set
If you love the glass honey jar above, you'll love this set of ceramic containers. It features Pooh, Tigger and Piglet on the lids, and an allover raised honeycomb design. So fun! You can get this for as low as $35.
Mickey Mouse Icon Be Happy Wall Décor
Bring a little bit of sunshine and positivity to your space with this "Be Happy" Mickey wall décor. If you love this, you can get it for as low as $17.
Mickey Mouse Icon Bookends
Want to make your space extra bright? Add these Mickey Mouse icon bookends to your bag. Today, you can get it as low as $24.
Mickey Mouse Icon Pen Cup and Cell Phone Holder
This classy wooden Mickey icon pen cup and phone holder will bring some Disney magic to your return to office. If you add this to your cart, you can get it for as low as $16.
Mickey Mouse Vacation Countdown Desk Calendar
This chic 3D Mickey calendar is the desk accessory every Disney fan needs. Best part is, you can even count down to your next Disney vacation on the back. If you love this, you can get it for as low as $28.
Mickey Mouse Icon Candle with Lid
If you love the sweet, delicious scent of cinnamon sugar churros, you'll love this Mickey shaped three-wick candle. This would make a great gift for Disney fans, so if you have any birthdays to shop for, we recommend adding to your bag. During the sale, you can even get it for as low as $24.
Toy Story Allover T-Shirt for Adults
This colorful Toy Story tee is perfect for a trip to the Disney Parks. Pair it with some cute ears and pair of your favorite denim shorts and you're good to go. Right now, you can snag this for as low as $21.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Mix 'N' Match Stud Earring Set by Pura Vida
Pure Vida has the cutest Disney accessories and they sell out pretty quick. We'd highly get on this earring set ASAP. You can get it for as low as $25.
Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle
Keep hydrated during your trip to the parks with this super cute Minnie-themed canteen from Corkcicle. Right now, it's on sale for as low as $28.
If you're looking for more great theme park must-haves, check out our Theme Park Packing Guide with 20 essential items you need to bring this spring.