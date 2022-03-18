The Real Housewives of Orange County's Colorful Season 16 Reunion Looks Are Here

Watch : Heather Dubrow Talks "7 Year Stitch" & Marriage SECRETS

The ladies of Real Housewives of Orange County are here to brighten your day.

Bravo Insider debuted the cast's season 16 reunion looks on March 18, and one thing's for sure: They went all out when it comes to color. From Noella Bergener's pretty-in-pink floor length gown to Emily Simpson's ruffled Tiffany Blue number, each O.C. housewife ditched neutrals to shine in different shades.

Dr. Jen Armstrong is rocking what may be the most vibrant look of them all: a low-cut lime green Nervi dress with cyan-colored feathers fastened to the bottom. Perhaps she was inspired by The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks and Jen Shah, who both had feather fever at their recent reunion.

Then there's Gina Kirschenheiter, who's not even wearing a dress, but glittery pants and a matching bandeau courtesy of Bronx and Banco. Shannon Storms Beador's look—a peachy pink, long-sleeved mini dress—was equally shiny, while Heather Dubrow opted for a lilac Christian Siriano midi gown.