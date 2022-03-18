This Game-Changing Laptop Cooling Pad Has 21,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

I'm not the only one who is impressed by this laptop cooling. Here are some 5-star reviews from other satisfied Amazon shoppers.

A customer shared, "Very quiet. EFFECTIVE. I work for a bank, so my hard drive is ridiculously encrypted. I have 3 versions of visual studio, ssms, and Oracle developer installed, each with a license specific to me - so imaging is out of the question. My laptop was *cooking*. The fan was in overdrive, but it was still burning up. Bought this to help save the hard drive from melting. It is damn near silent, and I'm in an office where it's quiet. And my laptop is COLD. The fan is calmly chugging away its worthless contribution while this thing does all the work. Where has this thing been for the last 3 years?!? I'm buying more."

A gamer raved, "Extremely helpful for long gaming sessions! I use this cooling pad every day with my MSI GS65 gaming laptop. It's powered over USB and has 3 giant fans which keep the laptop as cool as possible while gaming. The blue LED lights are a nice touch that let you know that the mat is on and gives it an overall nice aesthetic."

"I have had this now for a few weeks working virtually day/night non-stop. It keeps two external hard drives attached to my iMac desktop computer cool and it is very quiet. I like the fact that you simply plug it into an available USB port and turn on the small switch and it is up and running. If you don't want it running, use the small switch to turn it off. When I turn off my computer, it automatically shuts the device down, too, then boots it up again when I restart. I have left this running for several days in a row and working great still," an Amazon shopper wrote.

Another shared, "It is just as quiet now as the day I turned it on. It does not rattle or have any extraneous noise."

A fan of the cooling pad raved, "Best laptop fan I've ever owned! I've gone through many laptop fans throughout the years. Oftentimes, they couldn't keep my laptop cool enough! This has a powerful kick and its been great! It is VERY sturdy feeling, it has a metal-like top that feels like it will last for the long haul. Definitely worth the bang for your buck!"

"I just got a gaming laptop and was worried even more so about keeping it cool, as those tend to heat up even more. This was recommended by a friend and has been perfect," a gamer shared.

Someone else gushed, "It's wonderful, especially for you laptop-in-bed users! I have a 15" laptop that sometimes gets quite toasty, especially when sitting on cloth, and decided it was time to look for a cooler. I grabbed one of these plates after seeing all of the positive reviews on it. Two weeks in, and I'm still impressed with how well it does. It's super quiet! It's also lightweight, yet very sturdy, and the metal mesh does an excellent job of keeping the laptop in place and directing the air around more evenly. I love that they've added a USB pass-through port so I don't have to sacrifice a port for the cooler for low-power devices like flash drives and dongles (don't try to use the pass-through port for high-power devices like external drives; they won't get enough power)."

An Amazon shopper explained, "I play Sims 4 on my laptop, and always use this while playing. I can tell a noticeable difference when I play without using this fan, versus when I play while using it. I can feel it to the touch. The fan keeps my laptop so much cooler. As a result, I never play without using it, as I want to prolong my laptop's life and keep it as cool as I can. I recommend this to anyone looking for something that is comfortable to use (which yes, it is comfortable on the lap) and wants to keep their device from overheating while gaming. It is also pretty quiet. I can't hear it running unless it's deadly silent in the room, and even then it is not all that loud at all. I watch TV sometimes while I game, and you can't hear it whatsoever when I do."