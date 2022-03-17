These Episode Titles Will Get You Excited for Season 2 of Bridgerton

Watch : "Bridgerton" Season 2 Trailer: We REACT!

We're getting more hints about what to expect from season two of Bridgerton!

With season two of the Netflix smash just days away, all eight episode titles were revealed by Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen on Twitter March 17. Now it's time to dig into what it all means.

The premiere episode is called "Capital R Rake," a nod to what Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) called Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) last season.

The second episode is titled "Off To The Races." Second season set photos have featured the Bridgerton and Sharma families at the racetrack, which gives us a big clue into what we can expect here.

From there, we move on to "A Bee in Your Bonnet" (Episode 3), followed by "Victory" (Episode 4), "An Unthinkable Fate" (Episode 5), "The Choice" (Episode 6), and "Harmony" (Episode 7).

The season two finale is called "The Viscount Who Loved Me," the title of Bridgerton author Julia Quinn's second book in the series.