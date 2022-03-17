Find Out When The Live-Action Resident Evil Series Will Hit Netflix

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Game" & More!

It's almost time to sink your teeth into more Resident Evil.

On March 17, Netflix announced details for the franchise's first live-action series, which is set to premiere on July 14.

The series is based on the highly influential and popular Resident Evil video game series, which is the best-selling horror game series of all-time.

"Year 2036—4 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," the streamer's description teased. "In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

The series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, with an ensemble including Ahad Raza Mir, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez, though all of their specific roles remain under wraps for now.

Andrew Dabb, who spent 12 years working on Supernatural, is acting as showrunner.