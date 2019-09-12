Robbie Amell is a dad!

The Canadian The Flash and X-Files alum's wife and Designated Survivor actress Italia Ricci has given birth to the couple's first child, a baby boy named after his dad.

Amell, 31, and Ricci, 32, posted on their Instagram pages on Thursday photos of their newborn son wrapping his tiny hand around their fingers.

"Today we welcome Robert Amell V into the world but also find out that being triple extra pregnant increases your odds of birthing Gollum," Ricci joked.

"And now everything is different," Robbie wrote. "Robert Amell V."

Amell also said on his Instagram Story that Ricci had "cashed in her anniversary voucher," showing a piece of paper that read, "Good for 1 baby (hopefully a boy)."

Amell and Ricci announced her pregnancy in April. He posted a photo of him comparing his fake baby bump to his wife's real one.

Many celebs offered their congratulations on Instagram, including Amell's The Flash co-star John Wesley Shipp, Mark Consuelos, Sarah Hyland, Lacey Chabert, Scott Foster, Jonathan Bennett and Lucifer's Aimee Garcia.