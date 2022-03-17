Why You Don’t Need to Worry About Netflix's Password Crackdown—Yet

Your days of using your mom's Netflix password are numbered.
The streaming platform confirmed that it's exploring new ways to limit password sharing in a blog post published March 16. In the brief explainer, Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, stated that the company is launching a test that will prompt account holders to either add an extra member or transfer an account to a new profile.
According to the blog post, account holders can "add sub accounts for up to two people they don't live with—each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password—at a lower price" than a new subscription. The second option allows users outside of the account holder's household to move their "profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account—keeping the viewing history, My List and personalized recommendations."
Either way, people won't be able to access the streaming platform if they don't live with the account holder, as they're technically violating Netflix's terms of service.
But viewers in the United States can rest assured that this policy won't be impacting their Seinfeld marathon anytime soon. Netflix will only be rolling out these options in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, at least for the time being.
"We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films," Long wrote. "We'll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world."
As for the sudden crackdown, Netflix believes that password sharing is "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."
And if viewers don't pay their fair share, who else is going to is going to fund all those gold cups on Love Is Blind?