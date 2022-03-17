Why You Don’t Need to Worry About Netflix's Password Crackdown—Yet

Watch : Netflix's "Ultimatum," "Jersey Shore" Mash & "The Courtship"

Your days of using your mom's Netflix password are numbered.

The streaming platform confirmed that it's exploring new ways to limit password sharing in a blog post published March 16. In the brief explainer, Chengyi Long, director of product innovation, stated that the company is launching a test that will prompt account holders to either add an extra member or transfer an account to a new profile.

According to the blog post, account holders can "add sub accounts for up to two people they don't live with—each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password—at a lower price" than a new subscription. The second option allows users outside of the account holder's household to move their "profile information either to a new account or an Extra Member sub account—keeping the viewing history, My List and personalized recommendations."

Either way, people won't be able to access the streaming platform if they don't live with the account holder, as they're technically violating Netflix's terms of service.