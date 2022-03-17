The Boys’ Karen Fukuhara Pleads to Stop Asian Hate After Being Attacked By Stranger

Watch : Necessary Realness: BTS Stands Against Anti-Asian Racism

Karen Fukuhara revealed that she was recently the victim of an alleged hate crime attack.



"I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important," The Boys star wrote in a March 16 Instagram post. "I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me)."



Karen, 30, said that she thought about confronting the man, but decided against it because he started coming towards her and she thought it wasn't "worth the risk." After the man stared and yelled at her, she said he eventually walked away.