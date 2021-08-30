How Lindsay Price and Alice Kim Are Helping the AAPI Community #SpeakUpSpeakOut Against Asian Hate

We interviewed Alice Kim and Lindsay Price because we think you'll like their picks. The products shown are from the Alice Kim's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Atypical and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Lindsay Price and designer Alice Kim have teamed up for some feel good fashion that gives to a great cause.

Kim, founder and CEO of the brand PerfectDD, just happened to be watching TV when she saw an Ellen DeGeneres Show segment on Heart of Dinner, a NYC nonprofit started by partners Yin Chang and Moonlynn Tsai that has helped deliver more than 80,000 meals to East Asian elders throughout NYC.