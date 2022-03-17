Craig Conover Talks Filming "Wildest" Season of Southern Charm With Paige DeSorbo

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

Southern Charm fans should prepare for a whole lot of drama down yonder.

As castmember Craig Conover exclusively told E! News, the Bravo show's upcoming eighth season "will be one of the wildest ones we've ever had."

"I mean, this is about as OG as Southern Charm [can] get," he added. "Like, there's stuff that viewers are gonna see, you're just not gonna believe it. It's crazy."

Reiterating that Southern Charm is back to "its roots" this time around, Craig said both he and his co-star Shep Rose should be particularly entertaining to watch, though viewers can also expect to see "some serious stuff develop."

Added the Sewing Down South owner, "There's just a ton of layers this year."

The specifics are still under wraps, but the new season sounds like it'll be well worth the wait—especially since Craig revealed that a particular Northerner will be making several appearances: his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.