Get 50% Off Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, KVD Beauty & Stila Products Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.

You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Stila, and KVD Beauty. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.