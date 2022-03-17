Get 50% Off Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, KVD Beauty & Stila Products Today Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these products from Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Stila, and KVD Beauty. And, that is not all: you can also shop some of these same Sephora deals at Kohl's.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm
This product combines the nourishing benefits of a lip balm with the look of a lip gloss. This shiny formula never feels sticky and the brand claims that it helps retain the skin's moisture. This comes in 12 colors.
This lip balm has 29.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "This is by far the best Tarte product. It's glossy but not sticky, moisturizing, and comes in such a great variety of colours! I like that it gives you a light tint on your lips but the colour becomes more intense as you add more. I don't feel like the scent or taste is over powering of gross either!"
Another Sephora customer said, "This is an amazingly moisturizing lip balm and a high shine lip gloss in one. It has really saved my lips this year and I wear it all day every day! A little goes a long way, so it is also a good value."
KVD Beauty Tattoo Eyeliner
This award-winning, waterproof liquid eyeliner has an all-day wear and it's vegan and cruelty-free. The highly-pigmented formula in smudge-resistant and sweat-resistant, making it a reliable eyeliner, even in humid weather. It's available in black and brown.
This eyeliner has 548.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, which one gushing, "No other liquid liner compares, does not move, but easy to take off. The brush makes it easy to apply. Have this in black and brown. Wish they had more colours."
Another said, "Been using this liner for years and that's not common since I switch up my products a lot. It really is the best and never fails me!!"
Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads
Clear acne blemishes and prevent future breakouts when you incorporate Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads into your skincare routine. The pads chemically exfoliate to improve the appearance of fine lines, uneven skin tone, and texture.
These pads have 54.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers. One shopper shared, "Perfect, a holy grail for me! I have tried so many pads for my oily, acne prone skin and these feel clean, don't smell like weird tea tree oil or medicine, and really make a difference! Tried other pads after and I keep coming back to these!"
Someone else said, "Works amazing. You can see results right away. The pads are easy to use and moist."
Stila One Step Correct Kitten Correcting & Brightening Primer
Correct, brighten, and moisturize your skin in one step with this Stila primer. You'll create a flawless, radiant canvas for your makeup every single time you get ready.
This primer has "Loves" from Sephora shoppers with one sharing, "Wonderful. Have bought over and over. Perfect primer, no pilling; great under powder etc. really my fave! Feels good too."
Another said, "Love this stuff, it's a great color corrector and primer for my face. This is a must have for me. I've been buying for years. When I run out, I always have to go to get more. It makes a huge difference."
If you're looking for more great deals, get $107 worth of Tarte makeup for just $49.